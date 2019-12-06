Tenants of Colorado Springs' most notorious "slumlord," who sold his apartment complexes this week, greeted the development with cautious optimism tinged with skepticism. Their logic was simple. "I feel anybody could do a better job than what they did," James Rosa, who's lived at Pine Creek Village for nine months, said Friday. "I could do a better job." The departure of Terry Ragan through the sale of his seven apartment complexes to a Denver-area buyer, Slipstream Properties, gave hope that it would bring an end to some of the worst living conditions in the city. For years, the apartments have been a reluctant go-to home for low-income residents, undocumented immigrants and people with evictions and criminal