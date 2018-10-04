After warning Colorado Springs could fall into a recession during the next two years, economist Tatiana Bailey is a bit more optimistic about the local economy continuing its strong growth.
Bailey, director of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Economic Forum, warned in February, and repeated that warning in April and July, that rising interest rates and the threat of a trade war could combine to trigger a slowdown in both the national and local economies. But those concerns are not as strong today amid growing consumer confidence and small business optimism, though she remains concerned that higher tariffs on imported goods may eventually trigger a slowdown.
“It may be safe to say that I am a bit more optimistic about the local and national economies than I was six months ago, but there is still a concern about tariffs. They remain the biggest threat to the economy,” Bailey said. She will discuss her 2019 forecast for the local and state economies during the forum’s annual outlook event, from 1-4 p.m. Thursday at the Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave. Tim Quinlan, senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, will give his outlook for the national and international economies.
Bailey’s forecast calls for both economic output and payroll growth to slow slightly and unemployment to edge higher next year as well as housing construction and sales both leveling off. She said she is less worried about a recession because tax cuts enacted late last year have boosted economic growth this year that likely will continue into next year, making the current expansion the longest on record.
That doesn’t mean a recession is off the table, she said. Tariffs and higher interest rates could still slow the national economy, and that slowing would eventually be felt in Colorado and Colorado Springs.
“National trends eventually seep into the local economy. I hope the positive trends we have seen in the past few years will make the local economy more resilient, but I would expect we will see that impact sometime in the next two years,” Bailey said. However, predicting “the timing and severity of the next downturn” is notoriously difficult.
In another measure of the state’s economy, the Leeds Business Confidence Index from the University of Colorado Boulder fell sharply. The index measures business optimism for the next two quarters.
Bailey said she is encouraged that the local economy has shifted in the past few years from adding mostly low-paying retail and service sector jobs to a mix that also includes more higher-skilled, higher-paying jobs, especially in technology and health care. That shift has accelerated local economic growth and provided some insurance against the severity of the next recession, she said.