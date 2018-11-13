The results of Colorado’s 2018 midterms will mean two more elections before the end of the year, both for soon-to-be-vacant state Senate seats.
Democratic Sen. Matt Jones of Louisville ran for the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners and won. He will be sworn into office on Jan. 8.
The same happened to Democratic Sen. John Kefalas of Fort Collins, who won a seat on the Larimer County Board of County Commissioners. He also will be sworn in on Jan. 8.
The General Assembly’s eagle-eyed attorneys in Legislative Legal Services anticipated what was to come and wrote on Oct. 30 that there are no rules about when a member of the General Assembly resigns if that lawmaker wins a seat to another office.
In fact, the two senators could continue to hold seats in the state Senate and serve on the county commissions to which they were elected, the attorneys opined. However, people generally choose not to do that because of the potential for conflicts of interest, the opinion stated.
The state Senate already has a member serving in two capacities: Democratic Sen. Dominick Moreno of Commerce City, who is in line to be the next chair of the Joint Budget Committee, is also a member of the Adams 12 school board. He was appointed to that seat earlier this year and has said he does not intend to run for the seat in the next election, which will be next November.
The notion of holding both seats drew laughs from Kefalas and Jones. That’s not what the voters who elected them to the county commission intended, Kefalas told Colorado Politics.
Once upon a time, a lawmaker anticipating a resignation could time it in such a way that the successor could conceivably hold office longer than the eight years mandated by term limits (two terms in the Senate, four in the House).
A trip down Memory Lane, if you will, to the 2008 session, and the brief sojourn in the state House of Republican Douglas Bruce, who was appointed to the House District 15 seat vacated by Republican Rep. Bill Cadman of Colorado Springs. Cadman went over to the Senate to fill out the term of Sen. Ron May, who resigned in October 2007.
Bruce, the TABOR author, was appointed to the seat on Dec. 1, 2007, but chose to wait to formally take the oath of office until Jan. 14, 2008, six days after the session started. That delay meant he would serve out Cadman’s term until the November 2008 election, and then could run for four more terms of two years each. In effect, it gave him the possibility of almost nine years in the General Assembly, about a year more than term limits technically allow.
The voters, however, decided otherwise and Bruce lost in the primary to eventual winner Rep. Mark Waller.
The “Bruce option” will not be available to Jones’ and Kefalas’ successors. After Bruce’s move in 2008, the rules were changed to make sure that wouldn’t happen again.