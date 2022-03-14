A Monument trustee resigned Sunday citing a myriad of concerns including improperly handled sexual harassment claims, misused town funds and plans to meet the town's water needs that she disagreed with, among other claims. The mayor and town manager denied any wrongdoing.

Trustee Laurie Clark said she protested the numerous town actions in a resignation letter that she sent out to other town officials. She did not immediately return multiple requests for comment.

In her letter, she said she had learned a few days ago of sexual harassment actions taken by board members and staff during her term of service "that have not been legally and appropriately resolved," she wrote.

She was "shocked and dismayed" by how the complaints were handled and that was part of the reason for her departure, she wrote.

"I do not want to be associated in any manner with such tolerance of abuse by those in authority," Clark wrote. She did not detail what the complaints alleged or how they were mishandled.

Monument Mayor Don Wilson said he had not heard of any actions involving sexual harassment.

Town Manager Mike Foreman also said he didn't know what Clark was referring to.

"I don’t have any ongoing sexual harassment investigations," he said.

Clark also highlighted financial concerns saying the FBI and IRS had asked the town to stop doing business with some vendors during an investigation of the town's finances, and those financial relationships are still in place.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office started an investigation into the town finances in 2018 that was later turned over to the FBI and then the IRS, Foreman said. The investigation is closed and no wrongdoing was found, Foreman said. The town was also not required to change its financial processes, he said.

Clark took issue with some investments into new water infrastructure, including a plan to pipe some groundwater that northern El Paso County communities, including Monument, have treated and allowed to flow in the Fountain River, back up to those communities so it can be used again. Clark said she would prefer the town pursue "clean renewable surface water."

Clark had some contentious moments with her fellow board members, such as when they censured her for what they framed as false statements in the press. Her attorney addressed her statements in a May 2020 board meeting, saying in one case she was clearly misquoted and in the other she was correct in her statements, The Tribune reported.

In her letter, Clark also complained about her restricted access to the town's attorney, saying she had to fund her own legal advisement. Wilson said that board members are asked to contact him or Foreman before contacting the town attorney because the position is contract based.

"She was wanting to only call the town attorney and the cost of the taxpayers was growing," he said.

Clark expects to leave the board April 3, creating a vacancy that would need to be filled through November. Wilson said the board will fill the position through appointment.