In the event jury duty is in your near (and probably unavoidable) future, I thought I would tell you, in brief terms, how a civil jury trial works.
After the jury, consisting of six members and an alternate, has been selected and sworn in, the lawyers make opening statements. In an opening statement, the lawyers tell the jurors what the case is about and what evidence they expect to present. Calling this an “opening argument” is incorrect. At this stage of the proceeding, the lawyers don’t (at least not directly) tell the jurors how they should decide the case. That will come later.
Next, the lawyers present their evidence, consisting of witness testimony and documents. The testimony can come from lay witnesses, who saw, heard, felt or smelled something, and from expert witnesses, who didn’t see, hear, feel or smell anything but, because of training and experience, are allowed to offer opinions that might be helpful to the jury. Documentary evidence can, if allowed by the judge, include video or audio presentations.
The plaintiff’s lawyer makes the first presentation of evidence, followed by the defendant’s lawyer. The plaintiff’s lawyer is then entitled to present additional evidence in rebuttal to the defendant’s evidence. Usually, the judge will also allow the defendant’s lawyer to present additional evidence in rebuttal to the rebuttal evidence presented by the plaintiff’s lawyer.
After the presentation of evidence, the judge will give instructions to the jury. The jurors will first be told their job is to decide issues of fact (was the light red or green when the car entered the intersection?) and then apply the rules of law applicable to the case, as stated by the judge. (Much as they may want to, the jurors don’t get to choose the rules of law.)
Before the judge instructs the jurors on the rules of law, the lawyers will have met, in private, with the judge and perhaps had a sometimes animated joust about those rules. As you might expect, rules of law can be a slippery slope. However, a committee of the Colorado Supreme Court has prepared jury instructions covering the rules of law applicable to most civil disputes and trial court judges are told they need to use these instructions whenever possible (and resist the temptation to get creative).
Here’s an example of a Supreme Court-approved instruction jurors will receive in a contract dispute. As you can see, this is a bare bones statement of law:
“A contract does not have to be in writing. If written, it does not have to be signed by either party or dated. A contract may be partly oral and partly in writing.”
After the jurors receive the instructions, the lawyers make closing arguments. Here, the lawyers do try to persuade the jurors how they should decide disputed issues of fact, how they should apply the rules of law the judge has given them, and what their verdict should be.
The jurors then head off to the jury room where they elect a foreperson and deliberate. When they have reached a verdict, they come back into the courtroom and the foreperson announces the verdict.
The lawyers are allowed to, but not required to, ask each juror whether he or she agrees with the verdict. After that, the jurors get to go home although, if they want to, they can hang around and talk with the lawyers about what evidence they found most (or least) persuasive. (Juror: “Well, the plaintiff’s expert witness was great but we didn’t much like the defendant’s expert. He had shifty eyes.”)
Jim Flynn is a business columnist and an attorney with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright, LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.