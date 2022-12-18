You don’t hear much about the right to a public trial set forth in the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution (and Article II, Section 16 of the Colorado Constitution). But, back in October, the Colorado Supreme Court had to deal with two companion cases involving public trials.
The cases began when two friends, Terrel Turner and Christopher Cruse, decided to rob a marijuana dispensary. This did not go well for them and they were arrested for the crime and tried together in the Arapahoe County District Court. After a six-day trial, a jury convicted both men of the charges against them.
However, on the second day of the trial, in the hallway outside the courtroom, Turner’s wife, Yolanda, who was also a friend of Cruse, had an altercation with a witness who had just testified for the prosecution and another person having the role of “victim advocate.” (A victim advocate is someone who helps the victim of a crime deal with the aftermath of the crime, including the trial of a perpetrator.) Yolanda was promptly arrested for harassment and the judge in charge of Turner’s and Cruse’s trial barred her from the courtroom for the remainder of the trial.
This gave rise to a claim by Turner and Cruse that they had been denied their constitutional right to a public trial and they appealed. The Court of Appeals, in an unpublished opinion, agreed with them, reversed their convictions, and sent their cases back to the trial court for a new trial.
Now it was the prosecution’s turn to appeal, to the Colorado Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court reversed the Court of Appeals and reinstated the convictions. The majority opinion in the two cases, written by Justice William Hood and relying on precedent found in a U.S. Supreme Court decision from 1984, concluded that Yolanda’s removal from the courtroom, although indeed raising Sixth Amendment public trial issues, had not violated the defendants’ constitutional rights. That’s because an exception to the right to a public trial exists if the prosecution can show there is an overriding interest in play (here, witness intimidation) and, absent removing some or all of the public from a trial, that interest might be compromised.
Hood, in writing the majority opinion in the cases, had to dance around the fact that the U.S. Supreme Court precedent he was relying on says a trial court judge electing to exclude someone from the courtroom is to go through a careful analysis of the situation and make specific findings concerning the “overriding interest” in question and why no narrower alternative was available to protect that interest. The judge handling Turner’s and Cruse’s trial didn’t do that analysis but Hood decided the judge had said enough in the court record to get by.
There was a concurring opinion, from Chief Justice Brian Boatright, who thought excluding a troublemaker from the courtroom was within the discretion of a trial court judge and didn’t even involve the Sixth Amendment. But there was also a dissenting opinion, from Justice Richard Gabriel, who felt the trial court judge had totally dropped the ball in not making specific findings about why he was removing Yolanda from the last four days of the trial. As the Court of Appeals had concluded, Gabriel believed Turner’s and Cruse’s convictions should be overturned and their cases sent back to the trial court for a new trial. (As lawyers will tell you, it’s hard to make all of the justices happy all of the time.)
Turner and Cruse could appeal their convictions to the U.S. Supreme Court. However, that court is really busy these days and it seems unlikely it would agree to hear their appeals.
In any event, here’s my favorite line from Hood’s majority opinion in the Colorado Supreme Court decision, which seemed to sum up his point of view: “Jury trials are fragile enough without loose cannons.”
Jim Flynn is a business columnist. He’s of counsel with the Colorado Springs firm Flynn & Wright, LLC. He can be contacted at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.