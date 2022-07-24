Our legal system relies heavily on the testimony of witnesses to find truth.
The way this works in a true adversarial proceeding such as a trial (but not, apparently, in a congressional hearing) is like this: A witness is called by a lawyer who thinks the witness’s testimony will be favorable to his or her client. Then, the lawyer for the other side cross-examines that witness and tries to cast doubt on the witness’s testimony. Then, the lawyer first calling the witness is allowed a short “redirect” examination, limited to issues raised during the cross-examination.
After that, the lawyer who cross examined the first witness calls a witness of his or her own — a rebuttal witness — whose testimony differs from the first witness. The rebuttal witness is then cross-examined by the lawyer who called the first witness and, again, there is a brief redirect examination. After that, it’s up to the jury (or the judge if there is no jury) to decide which witness told the better story.
This system, however, hits a major snag if the testimony a witness wants to give involves statements made by someone who is dead. Here, we encounter a legal rule that has confounded lawyers, judges and legislatures for centuries known as the “dead man’s statute.”
The idea behind the dead man’s statute is simple enough. Since a deceased person is unlikely to show up in court to challenge the accuracy of a witness’s testimony about what the dead person said, no witness should be allowed to testify as to such statements. Otherwise, it would be too easy for a witness to, well, be less than fully accurate about those statements.
However, statements made by a person who is now dead can sometimes be useful in the pursuit of truth. This often comes up in will contest cases, where there’s a fight over who gets the dead person’s money. (Witness in will contest case: “Your honor, my father told me on multiple occasions before he died that he didn’t want my brother to inherit any money because he never repaid the loans my father made to him, and besides he’s a Yankees fan.”)
The dead man’s statute has regularly been amended in an attempt to deal with this dilemma between the risk of fabricated testimony and probative value. These amendments have led to a limited set of exceptions allowing a witness to testify as to what a dead person said. In Colorado (and elsewhere), the exception of greatest significance goes like this: The testimony will be allowed if it can be “corroborated by material evidence of a trustworthy nature.” The corroborating evidence can come from another witness (who has no stake in the outcome of a trial) or from a trustworthy document. In all events, the corroborating evidence “must confirm and strengthen the testimony of the witness and show the probability of its truth.”
It’s up to the judge to sort all this out and decide whether a witness will be allowed to testify as to what a dead person said. (Lawyers, seeing trouble ahead in the form of muddled rulings by a trial court judge, will often work out a stipulation in advance of trial as to what testimony will and will not be allowed.)
Colorado first had a dead man’s statute in 1870, when it was still a territory. In recent times, the statute was given a makeover in 2002 and again in 2013. The 2013 amendment expanded the applicability of the statute to any civil action and not just actions involving an estate. And to be precise, the statute applies not only to statements by dead people; it applies to statements by anyone who, for whatever reason, can no longer testify.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC. You can contact him at moneylaw@jtflynn.com.