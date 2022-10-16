As you might expect, most litigation dealing with the distribution of an estate involves the decedent’s (the dead person’s) family. Someone in the family — and maybe everyone — is unhappy with the distribution.
In August, the Colorado Court of Appeals had to untie multiple legal knots created by Marie Chavez and her children, notably son Gilbert and daughter Teresa.
Although the precedent created by the 32-page opinion in this case is technical and not of great consequence (the way treble damages are to be calculated in a civil theft claim), the facts in the case demonstrate how family member meddling can generate income-enhancing opportunities for lawyers.
The facts include Marie signing powers of attorney first making Gilbert her only agent and then making Gilbert and Teresa co-agents and then making Teresa her only agent. And then Gilbert helped Marie hire a lawyer to prepare a will. The will said the 10-acre Douglas County ranch where Marie lived was, at her death, to go to Gilbert.
But Gilbert jumped the gun on this and had Marie, apparently with her knowledge and consent, deed the ranch to him. Gilbert said he was doing this because he thought his sisters were taking advantage of Marie; he kept the title transfer a secret. Gilbert, who was also living at the ranch, took control of Marie’s bank account and used money from that account to pay costs associated with the ranch.
Then, Marie, at the direction of her children, was moved out of the ranch and into a care facility, at which time Gilbert gave away Marie’s personal property.
But, Marie decided she wanted to move back to the ranch and retake ownership, saying she thought the transfer of title to Gilbert was not meant to be permanent. Gilbert refused these requests. As the Chavez family battle was hitting full stride, Teresa had herself appointed conservator for Marie.
As conservator, she asked Gilbert for Marie’s bank statements and he refused. Teresa obtained the statements from the bank and discovered Gilbert had been transferring funds from Marie’s account into his own account.
Gilbert, with encouragement from Teresa, paid back $70,000 of this money. Teresa, as conservator, went to the ranch to inventory Marie’s personal property and discovered Gilbert had given it all away.
Teresa, as conservator, finally sued Gilbert on claims of breach of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment and civil theft. Gilbert filed a counterclaim, asking the court to allow him to keep the ranch. At some point in the eye of this storm, Marie died and Teresa switched from being Marie’s conservator to being her personal representative.
The case was tried before a jury with contested (and confusing) instructions.
The jury decided Gilbert could keep the ranch. But he had to pay for it — $775,000. The jury also decided Gilbert’s taking money out of Marie’s bank account in fact constituted a breach of fiduciary duty and an act of civil theft and unjust enrichment.
But the jury decided Marie’s estate had suffered no damage because Gilbert had paid the money back.
Both sides filed appeals and sought attorneys’ fees, forcing the Court of Appeals to wade through a long list of hotly contested and technical legal issues.
When the dust settled, the Court of Appeals upheld the jury verdict, except it concluded the civil theft claim required a trebling of damages before, and not after, a credit was given for Gilbert’s payback of funds. This resulted in an additional $212,703.51 award to the estate.
The Court of Appeals also ruled Marie’s estate, but not Gilbert, was entitled to an award of attorneys’ fees and costs (which by now must be a sizable amount).
Possibly both sides have finally come to realize only the lawyers are winning this war and they’ll settle. If not, the Court of Appeals decision could merely be the beginning of round two.
Jim Flynn is with the Colorado Springs firm of Flynn & Wright LLC.