When Jessica Westrich raced to the hospital the night of her son’s death last March she drove past the flashing lights of a crime scene at The Citadel mall.

She had no idea yet her oldest child, Matthew Westrich, had died, likely instantly, during a shooting in the mall’s parking lot along with Jeremiah Brown, 20, on March 25, 2022.

The two are among the the 18 people killed in Colorado Springs at the center of unsolved cases. Young men and boys under 22 represent almost a third of those killed in homicides last year, as well.

Westrich’s mom said the police stopped returning her calls about three months after her 21-year-old son's death. While she was speaking with police, she was told they were understaffed and had to meet deadlines on other homicide cases.

“I am not getting any answers,” she said, at the time.

She was frustrated the Colorado Springs Police Department had not contacted witnesses to the shooting she had spoken with and the department did not seem to be prioritizing the case, possibly because her son was a gang member with a criminal record.

Shortly after speaking with The Gazette for this story, she received a call from the detective assigned to the case, who told her he planned to call a key witness.

When asked specifically about Westrich's case and lack of communication with his mom, the Police Department provided a generalized statement.

"We do not forget about homicides or not investigate them because of who the victim is," the statement said, in part.

Surrounded by pictures of Matthew, some poster-sized, in her living room, Westrich described her son as a good father, her best friend, who shared her sense of humor and an aspiring rapper, who appears on a song she expects his friends to release.

"He always made time for us — his daughter, his family," she said.

Matthew's 3-year-old daughter talks about her father all the time, describing him as “dancing with angels” now, his mother said. She treasures video of Westrich painting his little girl’s nails.

As a blond, curly haired boy, Westrich desperately wanted a relationship with his own father.

Westrich took her 10-year-old to meet his father at The Citadel mall where, she said, the man vanished while the group was walking to get lunch without saying goodbye. The boy was broken-hearted.

“That little spark that was in his eye, left,” Jessica Westrich recalled. His father went on to give up his parental rights to Matthew.

She believes her son may have initially gotten involved in gang activity in middle school because they showed him attention he was missing from his father.

It is unclear if gang activity factored into his death.

Westrich knows her son had an ongoing conflict with Brown, who died in the same incident, and his twin brother.

Based on talking with witnesses to the fight, Westrich said the twins may have been trying to rob her son, but the actual events of the shooting following a fight remain unclear.

During that fight, Brown had Westrich in a headlock before the shooting started. A video shows the fight, but not the shooters.

Scenarios Westrich has heard about what happened when the violence escalated conflict.

It is possible, Westrich took Brown’s gun from his waistband and shot Brown in self-defense. A teenager may have then shot Westrich and another bystander, who was injured.

Based on witnesses, it is also possible a teenager who shot Westrich, also killed Brown with an AR-15 rifle.

Westrich doesn't know exactly what happened, but she doesn’t believe her son pulled a trigger because he was far more likely to fight with his hands.

“I believe in my heart that my son was a victim,” she said.