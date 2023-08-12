The Rev. Nathaniel Granger Jr. clears his throat, checks his notes, gazes upward, murmurs a few mmmms and begins reciting familiar words.

His rich baritone voice and passionate cadence leave onlookers with an unexpected chill.

Because the slightly built man dressed in a sharp suit and accent handkerchief that he removes from the breast pocket and uses for emphasis embodies the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech with a large presence of greatness.

Embedded in the 14- to 17-minute oration are power-packed words that Granger believes ring true today: “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”

King wasn't the only one with a dream. And 60 years after the famous civil rights leader delivered his historical speech at the culmination of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, residents of Colorado Springs are invited to participate in a commemorative public event and memorialize their own dreams for a better future.

An “I Have a Dream 60th Anniversary Service” will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 27 at Unity Spiritual Center In The Rockies, 1945 Mesa Road, in Colorado Springs.

While many events are held around the nation each January to mark King's birthday, reaffirming the speech is new to the community.

“It’s an important time and an important message, and in recognizing the 60th anniversary, we honor his dream — and that much of it is still unrealized,” said the Rev. David Goldberg, who leads Unity Spiritual Center In The Rockies, which he describes as “honoring all people and all faith traditions.”

“We want to recognize that each of us has a dream and encourage everyone to continue to dream and continue to act,” he said. “It’s the perfect time to emphasize the positiveness of his message. He’s not telling us to be afraid or cower; he’s saying what we are for: peace and social justice.”

Speakers will include Goldberg, Granger, recently retired Pikes Peak State College Associate Dean Regina Lewis, Ph.D., and the Rev. Michelle Medrano, associate minister at Mile Hi Church in Lakewood.

Also, Granger will do his reenactment.

Attendees are asked to bring a physical representation of their dream to share as an activity after the presentation.

Spearheading that part of the event is Mark Joyous, a former park ranger and founder of the Earthseeds Project, an educational environmental program.

Along with the civil rights movement gaining momentum, 1963 saw The Beatles first song released in America and the tragic assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas.

The President’s dream of reaching the moon, which would happen some years after his death, inspired Joyous to call for a “moonshot mentality” among Colorado Springs residents.

He’s asking children and adults to bring drawings, poems, notes or other symbols of their individual or global dreams to the anniversary event, where the items will be assembled into a traveling exhibit.

“We know that when we think about something that’s important and commit it to something visible or tangible, it gives it even more power,” Goldberg explained.

For those who want to speak about their dream at the event, Joyous asks that people send in a synopsis of their dreams to [email protected], and several will be invited to voice their thoughts.

Joyous dreams that all people will realize that humans are crew members aboard Spaceship Earth and are globally interconnected and interdependent.

In line with King’s plea for all people to be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character, Lewis dreams that all people will “elevate their character,” to ensure there is no room for treating all people with anything but dignity and respect.

Goldberg dreams that King’s words of justice for all will “be attainable in this lifetime, as not only a reasonable goal but also as a necessity for the continuation of life on Earth.”

He notes that as King referenced "Let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York" to "the heightening Alleghenies of Pennsylvania," that he included Colorado, saying, "Let freedom ring from the snowcapped Rockies of Colorado."

"It strikes me that of all the choices he had, his mind, heart and vision were also focused on Colorado," Goldberg said.

Many dreams swirl in Granger’s mind. He wants to see Blacks exercise the right to vote and that America’s political system will operate with integrity. He dreams that Black lives will matter in the United States and the voices of Blacks who have died at the hands of police “will no longer from the grave cry for justice.”

Granger, an ordained minister who holds a doctoral degree in psychology and founded Be Real Ministries, where he works with marginalized groups as a pastor and psychotherapist, remembers as a child seeing King on a small black-and-white television in inner-city Chicago.

“I was too little to understand what he was saying, but I knew it was for justice, for something right,” he said.

Granger began channeling King in the late 1980s, when he was in the Army, and did his interpretation of the speech at Black history events.

Many people told him he sounded like King when he was ordained as a minister, which he said irritated him. “I wanted to sound like myself as a new pastor.”

Over the decades, he came to appreciate his ability to tap into King’s work, not to entertain but to educate and share King’s vision of equal rights and justice. He’s given the speech at colleges and universities and public gatherings around the nation.

Embodying King's speech is bittersweet for Granger.

“It is sweet in that it is educating America about perhaps the greatest man who ever lived, and it's very painful, too,” he said. “It feels more of a calling. There's a deep charge to again enlighten America and to awaken us.”

King was just 33 years old when he took the podium in front of an estimated 250,000 demonstrators in Washington, Lewis noted.

“We’re torn with civil unrest now, and we were torn like this when Dr. King did his speech,” she said. “We made him the Dr. King. Can you be a Dr. King? Can you have your own speech? Anyone can.”

The spirit of King’s message wasn’t rooted in the natural human desire for recognition but rather in love, Granger said.

“One of his goals was that the brotherhood of humanity could come together, whether Black, White, Jew or Gentile. We would come together and sit at the table of brotherhood,” he said. “We have to get back to recognize the importance of love.”

And the same sense of immediacy conveyed six decades ago exists today, anniversary event speakers believe.

Granger invokes King’s words, “It would be fatal for the nation to overlook the urgency of the moment. This sweltering summer of the Negro's legitimate discontent will not pass until there is an invigorating autumn of freedom and equality.”

King’s work led to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He was assassinated on April 4, 1968.