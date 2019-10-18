Pueblo’s Democratic Senate president avoided a recall vote when organizers turned in just four of the more than 13,000 signatures required to put it on the ballot, Colorado’s Secretary of State announced.
The tiny number of signatures turned in came after a long buildup by recall backers, who announced they would deliver petitions to Denver on Friday.
“The Elections Division at the Colorado Secretary of State’s office today deemed the petition to recall Senator Leroy Garcia insufficient,” the agency said in an email.
And those four signatures were pricey. The recall group raised $18,560 according to campaign finance reports, meaning each signature turned in ran $4,640.
The Garcia recall is the latest effort targeting Democrats in state government to come up short.
Among those bracing for recall was Gov. Jared Polis. That campaign, too, was turned back for having insufficient signatures.
The failure of Garcia’s detractors had Curtis Hubbard, spokesman for anti-recall group Democracy First Colorado, crowing Friday.
“These efforts have been deceptive to the bitter end, and we are not at all surprised by this outcome, despite recent reports to the contrary,” Hubbard said in an email. “Senator Garcia is serving Pueblo well — a sentiment voters across the district reaffirmed in the thousands of conversations we have had over the last 60 days.”
Recall organizers kicked off their effort in August, citing Garcia’s support of regulations for oil and gas drillers and growing state spending among grounds to part with the senator.
On Facebook, recall-backers said their efforts to gather signatures were hampered by opponents.
“Agitators have persistently stalked/harassed petitioners to prevent those of the public from exercising their right of signing a petition,” the group said.
Despite the recall’s woeful performance in signature gathering, Democrats didn’t hesitate to rub it in a little.
The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee announced the failure to recall Garcia as an epic win over the Republicans.
“Three months after announcing their plans to attempt to oust Senator Garcia, the GOP and their deep-pocketed right-wing allies were still unable to get the support needed to move forward with a recall election,” the committee said in an email.
The Democrats also used Garcia’s win as a handy reason for a fundraiser.
“With your help, we’ll push towards victory in all our upcoming battlegrounds,” the committee said.