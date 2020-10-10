When 16-year-old Dori Peloso feels out-of-sorts, she retreats to a familiar place in her mind, where cool tools are embedded.
She knows how to calm herself if she thinks someone is mad at her, for example. If a friend acts off-putting or distant, Dori tells herself perhaps something is happening in that person’s life that is causing the behavior — not because the friend has a problem with her.
Actively listening when someone is speaking — instead of thinking about what she wants to say in response — also helps Dori better deal with peers and adults.
“I've noticed that by focusing on the things others are saying and giving myself time to absorb the information before responding, people feel more heard, and my empathy for the other person increases,” she says.
Dori is among the hundreds of students at Cheyenne Mountain High School, Harrison High School and Sierra High School in Colorado Springs who have learned such techniques through the Mindfulness and Positivity Project.
Two Cheyenne Mountain High teachers and a licensed clinical social worker in Colorado Springs started the mental health initiative in 2017, after several students died by suicide. The prevention program began as a Mindfulness Club and evolved into gaining nonprofit status earlier this year to train teachers and students in its methodologies.
The program seeks to make “taking care of one's mental health a daily practice and a component of every student's education every day,” said Meg Fredrick, a retired English teacher and director of the Mindfulness and Positivity Project.
“Happiness is a choice that must be taught and practiced in every classroom just as we teach algebraic equations and grammar lessons,” she said.
The locally created curriculum is a mixture of mindfulness practices, emotional regulation skills and positive psychology psychoeducation.
Several research studies have shown that when practiced regularly, such techniques can change the structure and function of the brain, leading to healthier and happier lives, project founders say.
Pandemic leads to podcasts
A push to spread the program to other Pikes Peak region school districts stalled when the coronavirus closed schools in March and altered classroom instruction this semester.
But the founders used the positivity they espouse to grow the program in new directions.
With the coronavirus pandemic, students need to learn ways they can cope with issues that come up, said Christine O’Brien, spokeswoman for Harrison School District 2, which started using the curriculum in the fall of 2019.
“The pandemic has made it more important; kids are feeling disconnected, they’re feeling isolated, even when they’re at school with their peers and teachers, it may be just for a few days a week,” she said. “Now more than ever it's equally important to take care of their emotional and mental health, which they are capable of learning.”
New this year is an ongoing podcast series featuring students, educators and experts talking about how they’ve overcome difficulties in their lives and offering advice to listeners.
The podcasts have become popular, said Jeff Kenefsky, an economics teacher at Cheyenne Mountain High and one of the creators of the Mindfulness and Positivity Project.
Some 1,000 people from around the world are tuning in to each episode, which is at 11 and counting.
“We want to normalize challenges and provide hope,” he said. “The kids are so open and honest.”
Practical tips on how to use mental health techniques to lower stress and anxiety and foster an optimistic worldview also are communicated.
“Stories about students often focus on isolation, hospitalization rates or death,” said Fredrick. “We chronicle the resilience, strength and courage displayed by young adults who wake up every day in the face of adversity and flourish.”
The podcasts are available at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-mindful-and-positive-podcast/id1520466431.
Coping with loss
In September, recognized as National Suicide Prevention Month, Cheyenne Mountain High graduate and champion lacrosse player Ike Eastburn shared how he and his family coped when his adopted brother died by suicide, and two years later, his dad took his life.
“There was a time filled with a lot of confusion, a lot of anger, a lot of pain,” he said.
Eastburn said he misses his brother and father every single day but going through those experiences shaped his character and values.
Getting to a place of peace took a long time, he said.
“It’s taking stock of the things in your life that bring you joy or make you happy that you are grateful for,” Eastburn said. “You have no idea when life could be taken from you, so there’s no reason to not make the most out of it and appreciate it while you’re here.”
Cheyenne Mountain High freshman Alexa Myers, whose father is deployed overseas, talked about how as a military child, she’s lived in seven states and tried to make friends at each new school.
“I think it’s all perspective-based,” she said. “You can look at life and have your own little pity party, this is terrible, I don’t like my circumstances, or try to find ways to get connected with sports, with clubs."
In another podcast, Elana Rosenbaum, a pioneer of mindfulness-based stress reduction, defines mindfulness as not just being about the mind.
“It encompasses mind, body and heart,” she said. “It’s a practice that involves opening to the present moment as it is, without a filter of old assumptions and half-truths, but with clarity, openness and kindness.
“I consider it a wisdom practice.”
Program founders also developed lesson plans for a mindfulness psychology course, which Kenefsky started teaching at Cheyenne Mountain High this semester.
Dori, who is president of the school’s Mindfulness Club, has become so passionate about the concept that she enrolled in the class.
“Mindfulness and positivity are so important for high schoolers to practice or even just to know about because the stress of homework, grades, college and extracurricular activities puts such a big burden on teens to constantly perform with perfection,” she said. “The stress can cause people to break down.”
Speaking from experience, Dori said learning how to be present in the moment helps decrease stress levels and increase happiness.
UCCS study: It works
The Mindfulness and Positivity Project began as an experiment to see if teens could be trained to use principles of mindfulness and positive psychology in their daily lives to help them deal with adverse experiences and reduce stress, anxiety and depression, Kenefsky said. It's a suicide-prevention program with a wider reach.
Students at Harrison and Sierra high schools last year did short mindfulness exercises in class, such as sitting in a comfortable position, closing the eyes and thinking of a place they feel safe and at peace, and visualizing themselves in that place.
Or thinking about being present in the moment about what they feel on their skin, what they smell, what they hear.
“It’s to get students out of their head and feel relaxed and less stressed,” O’Brien said.
"Teachers find their students are more attentive, more engaged in the classroom and less irritable and agitated," she said. "We spend so much time teaching math, phonics and writing skills but we don't teach children to take charge of their mental health."
A University of Colorado at Colorado Springs study of 250 Cheyenne Mountain High freshmen workshop participants claimed program success in helping students be more observant, describe emotions and sensations, intentionally connect to the present moment and let go of automatic judgments.
Classroom instruction also proved to be effective, the UCCS study led by psychology professor Thomas Pyszczynski concluded.
Researchers made what they identified as a “novel finding:” That
students who practiced mindfulness and positivity regularly in class demonstrated “significant growth” in believing they can manage stress and anxiety through methods they learned, therefore improving their mental health.
Students also showed a greater ability to stop and reflect before acting when experiencing uncomfortable or negative thoughts, reported feeling less sadness and loneliness, had increased self-esteem and could better solve problems and find solutions.
Mental health is not about victimization, hopelessness and despair, said licensed clinical social worker Jackie Melin, owner of Peak Healing in Colorado Springs and a co-founder of the Mindfulness Positivity Project.
“Most young people I work with are stronger today than before the pandemic,” she said. “Families have come together, are rallying around each other and their relationship forever strengthened. There is a transformation happening in our community.”