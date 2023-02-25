Three years ago, the Colorado Springs semiconductor industry seemed to be on its last legs in the wake of Microchip plans to lay off more than 200 people from its aging local chip manufacturing plant and convert it to a specialty facility to make limited volumes of older products.

But the plant got a new start a year ago when Microchip began installing equipment at the plant, located near The Broadmoor World Arena on Colorado Springs' south side, to produce larger wafers that nearly doubled the number of chips the plant could produce.

The wafers produced by the new equipment were made with a new material, called silicon carbide, used in electric vehicles and the green energy, aerospace and defense industries.

The Microchip project is the largest of several expansions announced or planned by players in the local semiconductor industry. Industry supplier Entregris announced plans in December for a new plant in Colorado Springs. DpiX CEO Lindsay Pack said her company plans to seek a federal grant under new legislation enacted in August for a major expansion but is considering whether to complete the expansion in Colorado Springs or elsewhere.

The semiconductor industry has a long history in Colorado Springs, starting when NCR opened the first local chip plant off Fillmore Street with 12 employees in 1975. The plant Microchip operates was started by Honeywell in 1977, acquired by Atmel in 2009 and then Microchip in 2016. At the industry’s peak, nine companies operated semiconductor manufacturing plants in Colorado Springs employing thousands of people and local boosters promoted the city as “Silicon Mountain.”

Most of the plants closed after chip manufacturing shifted overseas in the 1990s with the biggest blow coming when Intel closed its Colorado Springs plant in 2007. Microchip is the largest company still producing chips at a local plant, but dpiX operates a plant near the Colorado Springs Airport that manufactures semiconductors on large glass plates and on flexible, thin-film sensors that are used for digital X-rays and in antennas, sensors and other electronic products.

Colorado Springs-based Frontgrade Technologies does testing, packaging and special processing to turn silicon wafers it buys from other manufacturers into chips used in the space, defense and health care industries. New York-based private equity investment firm Veritas Capital acquired CAES, which employs 435 in Colorado Springs and 341 in three other locations, and renamed it Frontgade Technologies in January. A company spokesman said the company is hiring but declined to comment on whether Frontgrade is seeking or planning to seek federal grants to expand.

Massachusetts-based Entegris, which already operates another local plant, said it will spend up to $600 million to build what it called “a manufacturing center of excellence” on the Springs’ northwest side that could add as many as 600 jobs over the next several years. That facility will make “critical products” for Entegris’ Microcontamination Control and Advanced Materials divisions that are used to manufacture semiconductors, company officials said.

Pack said dpiX plans to decide by year’s end where it would build the expansion, which would double the size of the company’s 140-person work force and require a “sizable investment” she declined to quantify. The Colorado Springs-based company also is seeking local and state incentives to help defray the cost of the expansion, which Pack said would allow dpiX to expand into new markets.

DpiX bought the former semiconductor manufacturing plant in 2006 for $7.65 million from LSI Logic, now called Broadcom, and spent $100 million upgrading the facility before moving its entire operation here in 2011. The company expanded into flexible, thin-film sensors three years ago.

While the cost of Microchip’s retooling announced in January 2022 totaled just $40 million and resulted in the company adding 50-75 to its local workforce, that project set the stage for the much larger retooling and expansion announced Feb. 17 that will cost $880 million and trigger another 400 hires over the next several years. That will boost the local Microchip workforce to more than 1,250, the most people the company has employed in Colorado Springs in nearly a decade.

“We had 10 years of reduced needs of the semiconductors (produced at the plant) and that reversed shortly after the layoff as demand for our chips began rising for use in sustainability, electric vehicles and defense,” said Rich Simoncic, senior vice president of Microchip’s analog power and interface business units.

“The vast majority of the industry’s production had moved overseas due to lower costs, but during the pandemic the industry realized that you couldn’t depend on foreign sources. I am grateful to see these jobs returning to the U.S. We have come full circle,” Simoncic said.

The chip industry’s recovery began almost immediately after the layoff as demand surged for the older, “lagging-edge” products made at Microchip’s plants as a shortage of chips used in vehicles and other specialty applications fueled a huge surge in demand. At the same time, Microchip was looking to expand production of silicon carbide wafers from a plant it acquired when it paid $10.3 billion in 2018 to buy California-based Microsemi.

Much of Microchip’s newest expansion in Colorado Springs will install more equipment to produce silicon carbide wafers. The rare material has been used in electronic devices since the early 1900s, but wasn’t used in semiconductors until the early 1990s and caught on slowly due to problems in producing silicon carbide synthetically and other production issues, according to the EE Times, a specialty publication covering the electronics industry.

“It’s not cutting-edge technology in terms of geometry (small size of the circuits on a chip) but it produces high power with low energy usage and has a high switching frequency, which means that the chip doesn’t get as hot (which reflects lost energy) when switching voltage, so it is more efficient,” Simoncic said. “This campus (in Colorado Springs) in an integral part of producing SiC (silicon carbide) technology to assure our customers with supply certainty as they transition to SiC solutions.”

The market for silicon carbide chips is just in its early stages with sales totaling $1.1 billion in 2021, according to a March 2022 research report by French market research and consulting firm Yole Intelligence. But the company forecasts the silicon carbide market will grow to more than $6 billion by 2027, mostly for automotive, industrial and energy applications such as solar energy and fast charging stations for electric vehicles.

“Strongly driven by automotive applications, especially in the electric vehicle (EV) main inverter (a device that coverts DC power supplied from batteries to AC power used by the motor), there were multiple newly released EVs and announcements in 2020 and 2021, following Tesla’s adoption of SiC,” said Poshun Chiu, technology and market analyst specializing in semiconductors for Yole.

“To fulfill the demand for a long driving range, an 800-volt EV is the solution to empower fast direct current (DC) charging. This is where the 1,200-volt SiC devices play crucial roles.”

Semiconductor manufacturers have responded by expanding capacity to build silicon chips. Wolfspeed opened the world’s largest plant to produce silicon carbide chips in April in upstate New York and the company announced in December plans for a second plant in North Carolina. Onsemi announced plans in August for a silicon carbide materials plant in New Hampshire and a month later began expanding its silicon carbide chip plant in the Czech Republic.

Microchip introduced its first silicon carbide chip family in 2019, citing growing demand for products that “improve system efficiency, robustness and power density in automotive, industrial and aerospace and defense applications.” That made the Colorado Springs plant a good fit for expanding its silicon carbide production since the 580,000-square-foot facility also produced silicon-based chips for those same industries and had plenty of room to manufacture new products.

The latest expansion is a result of a series of economic development incentives offered for five different projects Microchip began considering early last year, said Kelly Leaverton, senior vice president of operations for the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC. Before he was promoted early this month, he had been vice president of defense and economic development and director of business retention and expansion, working on the Microchip projects.

The chamber had “been working with Microchip since October 2018 in some form or fashion to create the building blocks for the project our community won today (Feb. 17); we announced a significant, but much smaller expansion for Microchip in early 2022. Shortly after, Colorado Springs and El Paso County were in the running in competition with Oregon, New York, Arizona and Virginia for an expansion (code-named Project Salsa/Dorito) that we did not win,” Leaverton said.

Project Salsa was an expansion costing between $1.5 billion and $2.5 billion that would have added 640 jobs to Microchip’s local workforce, but the project was canceled late last year when the company instead decided to buy chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing made at a new set of plants planned in the Phoenix area. Project Dorito was a smaller, separate expansion planned by Microchip, but no investment or employment numbers are available for it.

Microchip will receive $47 million in state and local incentives that include state tax credits, rebates of sales and use tax the company will pay on the equipment purchased for the retooling and expansion project and a grant from a special “deal-closing” fund administered by the chamber.

The company also is seeking the same type of federal grant dpiX is seeking as well as investment tax credits, both made available from the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in August.

The act provides $52.7 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing and workforce development, including $39 billion in manufacturing incentives, plus a 25% investment tax credit for capital expenses for manufacturing semiconductors and related equipment. The bipartisan legislation was designed to convince semiconductor manufacturers to move production back to the U.S. to combat a worldwide chip shortage.

A study by the Semiconductor Industry Association, an industry trade group, showed that the legislation has spurred plans for nearly 50 new plants or expansions by chip manufacturers or suppliers that will cost nearly $200 billion and create about 40,000 additional jobs in the industry. The list includes the Microchip expansion in Colorado Springs and the Entegris project.

The latest expansions should bolster Colorado’s place in the semiconductor industry — the state ranks 16th in the nation in industry employment with 2,900 workers receiving $1.4 billion a year in wages and 17th in the number of chip facilities or companies with 29, the semiconductor group said.

“The early returns on the CHIPS Act have been very positive, involving a huge amount of announced company investments and jobs. Now the new law must be implemented in an effective, efficient, and timely manner to maximize its impact and reinvigorate chip production and innovation in America for many years to come,” said Robert Casanova, the association’s director of industry statistics and economic policy.

“Colorado Springs used to be a semiconductor hub but a lot of the manufacturing that took place here has been off shored," said Pack, the dipX CEO. "Many of the benefits the community offered for the industry are still there, and we are seeing that now as the reason why people in the semiconductor industry are now investing in Colorado Springs."

“We have an opportunity to reinvigorate the industry with the companies that are remaining," she said. "But we will need to look at how we are investing in higher education and even high school to develop the workforce the industry needs.”