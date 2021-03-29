This is where Sean Garman came when everything fell apart.
To this nondescript building with bars on the windows and memories in every corner. When he first opened the door, the front room was flooded and the roof was caving in. The place was a mess after years of neglect. And it’s all Garman had.
He felt like he had it all in Florida. A nice house and a thriving gallery. When the pandemic hit his area, though, his business immediately suffered. Money wasn’t coming in. His landlord made it clear: Either pay or go.
So the 52-year-old left for Colorado Springs. He’d always thought about coming back here, where he lived as a young man, to be closer to family and friends. His two adult sons and grandkids live here. There was his dad’s old shop he could take over. But there were certain things here Garman didn’t want to face.
It just made sense to come back. For starters, people here know the Garman name. His uncle is Michael Garman, the famed sculptor and creator of Magic Town, the beloved tourist attraction in Old Colorado City.
That’s who taught a 19-year-old Sean Garman how to make molds and the production process. But he didn’t want to stay in the family business. He moved to Florida to do his own thing, which for years meant running a manufacturing company.
And there was that thing Garman did on the side. It started when his boys were young. He made a mold of their tiny hands and turned it into a sculpture. It wasn’t just a cool figurine. It held a memory more tangible than an old photo. He’d always be able to remember — and touch and see — the small version of those hands that inevitably grew.
Over the next couple of decades, Garman would make similar sculptures for friends or family members who asked. It wasn’t until 2015 or so that Garman turned his hobby into something more.
In Florida, he opened Garman Sculpture Works. His method of creating real-life hand sculptures — for couples or families or whoever wanted one — caught attention from local media outlets. Soon, his studio was packed with appointments.
The process is pretty straightforward for something so profound. Garman has people hold hands in a mold that captures the intricacies of each hand and how they fit together. He then turns that into a bronze or brass sculpture, beautifully representing a human bond.
Garman had no idea what impact these hand sculptures could have.
He’s formed hands in the shape of a cross and he sculpted a musician’s hand holding her favorite pick. In every sculpture, Garman works to bring out those meticulous details you’d only see by really studying someone’s hand: Their nails, rings, fingerprints, wrinkles, pores, tattoos and veins.
People started coming in who had good reasons for wanting to remember those details. A parent with a dying child. An adult with their elderly mother.
That’s why Garman created the Family Bond Project, where he’d donate sculptures to people with critically ill family members. He didn’t want them to worry about paying for a sculpture when they had so many medical bills.
And he heard comments such as these: “Thanks to you, I can hold their hand forever” and “This is my most prized possession.” And stories such as this: When one woman had to evacuate her house during a fire, her sculpture was the first thing she grabbed.
“If I was a rich man, I would do this for the rest of my life for free for those kinds of families,” Garman says. “How much it means to them ... there’s nothing like it.”
After years of building his business, it came to a halt last March. Nobody wanted to come in for hand sculptures during a pandemic. Within a month or so, Garman realized he needed to make a change.
So he decided to start over in Colorado. He had a place, the shop on Delta Avenue that his dad, Harry Garman, bought 25 years ago.
“I’m so thankful I had this to fall back on,” Garman says of the shop. “But, initially, it was rough.”
As soon as he opened the shop’s door, all kinds of emotion followed. He hadn’t been there since his dad died of a heart attack in 2013.
This is where his dad spent his final years working and living. The signs of him were everywhere.
“You just think about the regrets and all the memories,” Garman says. “I realized I could’ve dealt with his death in better ways.”
He dealt with it, mostly, by drinking.
“I just suppressed it for seven years,” he says. “I didn’t want to deal with it.”
Months after moving to Colorado Springs, Garman got to a breaking point. He got sober.
And he found clarity.
“It was so clear to me,” Garman says. “That this is what I’m supposed to be doing. I’m supposed to be helping people through these sculptures.”
And, he’s supposed to do that at his dad’s old place.
As Garman cleaned up the shop, he was amazed all over again at his father’s life as a deep sea diver and airline pilot and machinist.
When Garman was 8, his dad decided the family should live on a sailboat for a while. When Garman wanted a toy, his dad told him to just make one. He lived by this motto: “That which can be imagined can in time be accomplished.”
“He was a genius,” Garman says of his dad. “Anything he set out to make, he just made it.”
That’s how his dad spent his time after he retired. Making things. He restored fascinating antiques, from diving pumps to engines to ovens.
Talking about all this makes Garman think of a quote he loves: “My father let me watch his life.”
He soaked in lesson after lesson. A big one: “Anything is possible.”
Trying to have that mentality has helped Garman get to where he is.
Now, his dad’s antiques are on display in the front of the new studio for Garman Sculpture Works. Hand sculptures are on display too.
But Garman can’t help but be more impressed by the stuff his dad made and did.
“It makes me think, ‘Gosh, what have I done with my life?’” he says. “It’s a lot to live up to.”
Garman says he’s always felt under the shadow of his father and uncle, but not in a bad way.
“I like it under their shadow,” he says. “It doesn’t hold me down. It keeps me striving. I want my kids to look at me like that one day.”
These days, he’s striving to make more sculptures, more prized possessions for people.
He held his first appointments here on Valentine’s Day.
As much as he loves getting to do his artwork, Garman also loves the people he meets.
“Everyone who wants to do one of these loves each other,” he says. “There’s always so much love.”
That fills him up.
“I’ve found my path with this,” he says. “I don’t see myself doing anything else for the rest of my life.”