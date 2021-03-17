Mexican market cooking class gives new meaning to ceviche

Ceviche is a popular Latin American appetizer of raw fish marinated in lime (or lemon) juice and tossed with tomatoes, peppers, onions, other veggies and seasonings. The acid in the juice “cooks” the fish, and the spicy results can be served with a variety of chips.
I’ve always made it using shrimp, but a recent trip to Mazatlán, Mexico, has changed that, thanks to the “Mexican Kitchen Tour” I took. Led by Maaike Hoekstra, founder of Flavor Teller food tours, the four-hour class included preparing three kinds of ceviche, as well as another fish dish called escabeche, all from scratch.
We began by shopping at stands in the Pino Suarez Mercado (market) in the heart of downtown Mazatlán for the recipes’ ingredients. Hoekstra — who is from the Netherlands but is married to a Mexican and has lived in Mexico more than 15 years — gave us a few pointers on how to select them.
“You have to lightly squeeze limes to tell if they will be juicy” was one bit of advice. And, she said, “This is tomato season and they are at their peak. Look for smooth-skinned ones that are not too soft.”
From the market, we headed to the home of Yolanda Garcia, owner of Tostadas El Tigre, one of the oldest and most popular food stands at the Mercado. On Sundays, her only day off, she teaches students how to create traditional dishes in her home kitchen.
She started with a base recipe called Ceviche de Sierra, which is white fish that gets cooked in the acidic lime juice. We had purchased mackerel, which the fishmonger ground for us.
“He will grind the fish with the celery, carrot and onion we have purchased,” Hoekstra said, calling this a cooking step-saver. “You can do this in a food processor too. This is the easiest way to make ceviche quickly.”
We squeezed the juice from a kilo of limes (a little over 2 pounds) into the ground-up mixture and let it marinate — or “cook — for about 15 minutes. During that time, we chopped tomatoes, more onion, serrano chiles, cucumber and cilantro.
Garcia divided the mackerel into three bowls. After the mackerel had marinated 15 minutes, she squeezed out the remaining lime juice and added some chopped cilantro, salt and pepper. That was the first finished dish. The next bowl would get some of the chopped veggies and chiles, which she called “ceviche de pescado,” or basic fish ceviche. The other bowl had mayonnaise, canned peas and mustard added.
“The first time I saw this, I thought it would taste awful with mayonnaise and canned peas,” Hoekstra said. “Now it’s one of my favorite ways to make ceviche.”
I had to agree it seemed odd, but it was really good. It reminded me of a pea salad I make for summer picnics.
The final dish we made was marlin ahumado en escabeche, which included delicious smoked marlin and cooked veggies. Garcia fried flour tortillas until crispy, to serve with our creations of the day. It made for a simple, yet delicious meal, perfect for a warm-weather light lunch or appetizer.
