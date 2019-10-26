As the proprietor of a business advertising free water with healing powers in the heart of downtown Woodland Park, Wade Holder can’t help but get his fill of gossip from customers about the upcoming trial of Patrick Frazee.
But the dust devil the Frazee case has kicked up — which begins Monday with at least four days of jury selection — has nothing on the media maelstrom that snared Holder back in 2001, he says.
“It’s nowhere close,” said Holder, referring to when the campground he owned, the Coachlight Motel and RV Park, unknowingly provided a hideout for a notorious crew of cop-killing fugitives known as the Texas Seven.
Residents of the nearby town of Cripple Creek, about a 40-minute drive from Woodland Park, might disagree come Monday, when the media crush returns.
Frazee, a Florissant rancher, heads to trial in the scenic mining and gambling depot accused of bludgeoning his fiancee to death with a baseball bat while their child lay in a different room.
Opening statements are on pace for Friday or Monday, Nov. 4, and media outlets are expected to provide blanket coverage.
It’s a familiar feeling in tiny Teller County, which every few years seems to be vaulted onto the national stage, usually for the worst reasons.
“It’s a rural area, and stuff like this doesn’t happen all the time,” said Bob Wibstad, 52, who lives in the same subdivision as Frazee between Divide and Florissant. “This has been the talk of the town for the last year.”
The allegations against Frazee caught the nation’s eye after Berreth disappeared on Thanksgiving Day last year, leading to a massive search.
Less than a month later, Frazee was charged in her murder. Authorities, who failed to find her body, say they uncovered evidence she was murdered under grisly circumstances in her townhouse on Thanksgiving.
Another case that put Teller County under a microscope came in 1992, when 15-year-old Jacob Ind fatally shot and stabbed his parents as they slept in their home in an upscale subdivision of Woodland Park.
When they awoke during the ordeal, Ind sprayed them in the face with bear spray — among the salacious details that went public during a closely watched trial in which Ind’s attorneys claimed it was revenge for a lifetime of sadistic sexual abuse.
Ind’s double-life sentence was set aside in 2017 after changes in Colorado’s juvenile sentencing. He was resentenced last year to 60 years, becoming eligible for parole under a new plea agreement. His next parole hearing is set for July.
The Frazee case has divided Teller County’s notoriously independent residents.
Several people who knew Frazee and grew up with him told The Gazette they can’t believe he did it, and pin blame instead on Frazee’s mistress, Krystal Kenney, who is expected to serve as a key witness against him.
Cripple Creek is a town well-known to Frazee and his family. Those who don’t know him personally generally know someone who does.
Raised in Teller County, he went to school in Cripple Creek with many people who ended up staying in the town.
In more recent years, he could often be found in Cripple Creek trimming the hooves of the town’s beloved donkeys for the local 2 Mile High Club, which cares for them.
Frazee’s trial is set to last three weeks. If convicted of first-degree murder, Frazee will be sentenced to life prison without the possibility of parole, though additional years could stack up if a jury returns a slate of “guilty” findings on other charges as well.
Authorities accuse Frazee of burning Berreth’s remains and disposing of some of them in a dumpster, the contents of which presumably went to a landfill. A lengthy search of a Fountain dump turned up no evidence of note.
“Personally, I think he’s getting shafted somewhere,” said Jack Maberry, 84, who knew Frazee from the 2 Mile High Club. “I don’t think he’s that kind of guy. And that is the general opinion on the street in Cripple Creek. He’s a decent, normal guy.”
He added: “I don’t think I’ve talked to a person up here who thinks he’s done it.”
Others disagree and say there’s a need for swift justice.
“We hope they fry his ass,” said Dave Walker, 52, a Teller County resident of 26 years, even though prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. “We don’t like people treating our women like that up here. (In) Teller County, we like to think of ourselves as old-fashioned America.”
The casino bartender standing across from Walker said that, for Frazee, the verdict has been handed up and punishment has already begun.
“Even if he comes out of this not guilty, he won’t be able to live in this town,” the bartender said. “There’s no way. They will run him out of here.”
As potential jurors begin lining up for Frazee’s trial, expect a fine focus on Cripple Creek’s turn-of-the-20th-century courthouse, which frames a view of the Rocky Mountains that feels special even in mountainous Colorado.
Its big brick facades dominate the town’s west side. Along with the charm go creaky seats and poor acoustics that are poised to bedevil those who hope to hear — assuming they find a seat.
Updates from inside the courthouse will be sparse. A judge has banned live-reporting from the trial, including the use of Twitter to report on testimony.
Reporters will be able to file dispatches during just a few windows during testimony: morning break, lunch break and afternoon break. Anyone leaving to alert the public to breaking news — or to use the bathroom — will be barred from reentry until after the next break.
At recent court hearings, Frazee’s entry and exit have been concealed by means of a white tent put up outside an east-side entrance to keep media from taking photos and video of him.
In this town of 1,200 people, some people wonder if jury summonses issued across Teller County for the trial could outnumber the town’s population.
“Is he going to get a fair trial? I mean, everybody knows about it,” Wibstad said.
“And in this small town, people don’t shut their mouths,” added Erin Kunitz, 50.
As Frazee’s trial looms, residents here say memories of past crimes still resonate, particularly the Texas Seven chapter.
Playing slots in Cripple Creek for her birthday, Wibstab’s wife, Christa Wibstab, 47, remembers a couple of the prison escapees walking into the Woodland Park salon where she worked, inquiring about haircuts.
She still shakes her head recalling the moment she saw the men’s faces on newscasts detailing their discovery and capture.
“I worry — I look for strange people now,” Christa Wibstab said. “Like, man, you don’t look like you belong here.”
In hindsight, it made sense for them to come here. It makes sense that Teller County always finds itself under a national spotlight.
“We’re this little town in the mountains that they think they can blend in with,” Christa Wibstab said.
Holder, who cooperated with the authorities after learning the true identities of the Texas Seven crew, told The Gazette in 2011 all he wanted was to help some earnest men in their stated claims of getting right with God.
Among the crew members who attended his Bible study meetings at the campground was Brother Jim — in reality, serial rapist Larry Harper. He fatally shot himself before he could be captured.
Today, Holder owns My Free Water, using samples to hook people on a special kind of water that he says offers health benefits.
He says many people up here don’t want Teller County to be in the spotlight for yet another dark story.
Emmy Ratliff, 54, a longtime resident of Teller County, agrees. She understands the impulse to hunker down and wait for attention to blow away.
“We live up here for people like that to stay away — for people who are up to no good to stay away,” she said.