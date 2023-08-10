McDonald's wants to extend its golden arches in Colorado Springs.

The fast-food giant plans to add two more Springs locations — northeast of Circle Drive and Galley Road in the center of the city and northwest of Centennial Boulevard and Fillmore Street on the northwest side, according to proposals submitted recently by McDonald's representatives to city government officials.

At Circle and Galley, McDonald's wants to tear down a 6,417-square-foot retail building that's sandwiched between Cheers Liquor Mart on the north and a Safeway fuel station on the south.

In its place, McDonald's would construct a 4,268-square-foot restaurant with a dual drive-thru on nearly 1.7 acres, a proposal submitted to the city shows.

Near Centennial and Fillmore, and on a vacant 1.2 acres north of a King Soopers-anchored shopping center, McDonald's has proposed a 4,000-square-foot restaurant that also would have a dual drive-thru.

Chicago-based McDonald's, which has roughly two dozen restaurants in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas, didn't respond to emails seeking more details about its latest projects, including why the chain has selected the locations, when it hopes to begin construction and opening dates.

McDonald's representatives have submitted development plans for each new restaurant location, which spell out details such as access, traffic flow and landscaping. City officials still must review those plans.

In June, McDonald's also submitted a development plan to the city for an approximately 4,600-square-foot, dual lane drive-thru restaurant to be built northwest of Marksheffel and Barnes roads on the Springs’ east side.

At Circle and Galley, the building that McDonald's plans to demolish has two tenants — Escape the Place, an entertainment center in which participants solve riddles and puzzles to escape game rooms, and a Metro by T-Mobile retail store.

Bob Roscoe of Greeley, a shareholder in a limited liability company that owns Escape the Place and who heads the management company that runs the business, said he was unaware of McDonald's plan and hadn't heard anything from the building's owner, which El Paso County and Colorado Secretary of State records show is a limited liability company with an Aspen address.

That company paid $7.65 million in December 2021 to purchase the Circle-and-Galley building and an adjacent vacant lot, county land records show.

Escape the Place has operated out of the Circle-and-Galley building for 5½ years, after moving from a location off Garden of the Gods Road, Roscoe said.

The building, a former Blockbuster video store, was remodeled to accommodate Escape the Place, whose customers include families, school groups, businesses and military brigades, among others, Roscoe said. In addition to fun and entertainment, Escape the Place offers an environment for corporate team building, he said.

Roscoe said he knew the building's owner was looking to sell the property, but thought a new or extended lease still was possible with the current owner or a future buyer so that Escape the Place could remain.

"We completely re-did the inside of our building, completely brand new," Roscoe said. "There wasn't a roof, there wasn't anything. The bathrooms are new. So I didn't imagine somebody would tear the building down. That's news. I imagined that any new owner would probably want to keep us as tenants."

Escape the Place's lease is up at the end of this year, though Roscoe said he doesn't feel as if McDonald's is booting his business out of the building.

Escape the Place was hit hard when it was required to close after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but has rebounded the last few years and plans to remain open, Roscoe said.

"We'll look for another (location)," he said. "We have a viable business there that's been around for a number of years. I think the escape room industry is here to stay."