It was a significant meeting in an idyllic spot. Chairs had been set out on the lawn at McAllister House Museum, one of the oldest preserved historic pioneer homes in Colorado Springs, located on tree-shaded North Cascade Avenue downtown.

Under a late-July afternoon sun, newly elected Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade stopped by to listen to representatives from historic neighborhoods discuss their concerns and needs from the city.

The mayor took a seat in the front row of chairs and then stood up to make brief opening remarks. He then sat down and listened to what the historic neighborhoods had to tell him, occasionally taking notes. The overall atmosphere was positive and cooperative.

Colorado Springs is entering its 13th year of strong-mayor government (four years of Mayor Steve Bach and eight years of Mayor John Suthers). The neighborhood spokespeople were aware that a strong mayor can really get things accomplished if you make a convincing argument that the need is there.

The mayor brought along some of his key advisers. The neighborhood representatives prepared short written statements of their most pressing needs to give to the mayor.

Mayor's listening tour dates, times and locations Aug. 4, 5:30-7:30 p.m., District 6 (northeast Colorado Springs), at Sand Creek High School, 7005 N. Carefree Circle. With Councilman Mike O’Malley. Aug. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m., District 5 (central Colorado Springs), at COS City Hub, 4304 Austin Bluffs Parkway. With Councilwoman Nancy Henjum and Councilman David Leinweber. Aug. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m., District 3 (southwest Colorado Springs), at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St. With Councilwoman Michelle Talarico. Aug. 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m., District 2 (north Colorado Springs), at Pikes Peak State College, 2070 Interquest Parkway. With Council President Randy Helms. Sept. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m., District 1 (northwest Colorado Springs), location to be determined. Sept. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m., District 4 (southeast Colorado Springs), at Southeast Armed Services YMCA (2190 Jet Wing Drive). With Councilwoman Yolanda Avila. Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-noon, online (citywide). A Microsoft Teams link for this remote session will be posted on the city's 2023 Listening Tour webpage.

The first neighborhood to make a presentation was the Near North End, the collection of historic homes south of the Colorado College campus and north of downtown.

Their major concern was establishing an identity separate from the downtown business district. Studies and reports tended to lump them in with the entire downtown, but the Near North Enders contended their large number of private residences north of downtown and south of the college made them a separate neighborhood.

The Near North End is one of the oldest parts of the city and has many large and significant historic homes. The challenge is to find a way to protect those homes in an area that is slowly shifting to commercial and multifamily uses.

Colorado Springs has historic preservation zoning, but it currently applies only in the Old North End neighborhood north of Colorado College. One solution would be to extend historic preservation zoning to the Near North End.

The second neighborhood to make a presentation was the Old North End. Designated a National Historic District by the federal government, the Old North End stretches north from Colorado College along North Nevada Avenue and North Cascade Avenue from East Uintah Street to East Madison Street.

This neighborhood conducts a number of programs that benefit the general city as well as its own residents. Half of members’ annual dues are spent for extra security patrols. The neighborhood association pays 50% of the cost of repairing homeowners’ sidewalks. Over $100,000 has been raised to plant new trees in the landscaped median of North Nevada Avenue and along other streets.

The biggest problem in the neighborhood is street safety. Motorists tend to speed up and down North Nevada Avenue, lose control of their vehicle, veer off the paved street, and crash into trees and parked cars. Several deaths and bad injuries have resulted.

Many in the Old North End support changing North Nevada Avenue from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction to reduce this high rate of auto accidents.

Another worry in this neighborhood is of broader import. The old historic neighborhoods of Colorado Springs are endangered by fire, just as much as the newer neighborhoods built adjacent to woodlands.

Most of the late 19th- and early 20th-century homes near downtown are built of highly flammable wood. Also the homes are built close together, so that a fire can easily jump from one house to another. Another problem is that older neighborhoods tend to have above-ground electric power lines, which can blow down in high winds and start fires.

Many recommend that Colorado Springs emulate Fort Collins, which has buried all of its electric power lines and thereby eliminated that cause of urban fires.

Bonnyville is a collection of post-World War II-era small ranch houses northeast of the Bon Shopping Center on North Wahsatch Avenue. To save money, Bonnyville was built without storm sewers to take away excess water during heavy storms.

The neighborhood's request was for the installation of storm sewers to prevent the recurring flooding of streets, lawns and homes during storms.

The Patty Jewett neighborhood consists mainly of the popular bungalow homes (one to 1½ stories high) built in the early 20th century. It is located southwest of the Patty Jewett Municipal Golf Course. The neighborhood was “built out” by 1955 and is now mainly concerned with preserving its historic look, its walkability and quality of life.

Knob Hill is located on Colorado Springs' east side. It is working to develop as an urban arts district.

Representatives of Knob Hill called on the better-organized and successful neighborhoods to provide leadership in both ideas and actions to the less-advantaged neighborhoods.

The Middle Shooks Run neighborhood is another section of the “bungalow belt” east of downtown. Its boundaries are roughly North Corona Street, East Uintah Street, Hancock Avenue and Pikes Peak Avenue. Its major goal is to preserve its current small-scale character. Extending historic preservation zoning could provide a solution to that problem.

The Boulder Park neighborhood is located around UCHealth Memorial Central on East Boulder Street. Its mostly modest homes, many of them one-story ranch houses, were mainly built in the 1930s. Its major problems are lack of storm sewers, and pedestrian crosswalks are needed on North Hancock Avenue.

At the end of the meeting, Mobolade said he detected three major themes in this discussion with the older historic neighborhoods.

First was the mutual desire of all these neighborhoods to preserve what they have, particularly those things that are unique about the neighborhood.

Second was the need on the city’s part to bring infrastructure in older historic neighborhoods up to date, such as installing storm sewers, putting in pedestrian crosswalks, and burying electric power lines.

Third was safety — pedestrian and traffic safety.

The new mayor concluded: “I am hearing it again — the top of the list is to preserve neighborhoods.”