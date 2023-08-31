There’s no faking a genuine diner vibe, and Sandy’s Restaurant exemplifies authenticity.

For more than 40 years, Sandy’s has drawn a crowd for breakfast and lunch. The menu is what you’d expect, but the surprises come in how well the food is prepared — and the substantial serving sizes.

The place was mostly packed when we arrived early one Saturday morning. All of the booths were filled as were two of the three large community tables. Each has its own name: “Trucker’s,” “Wantabees” and “Liar’s.” We sat down at the end of the latter. My favorable impression of Sandy’s, though, is no lie.

Friendly, attentive service is a benchmark of a good diner, as is interaction among patrons. It takes some time to go through the menu. Our patient server never made us feel rushed even though she was dealing with several tables. Three pages are dedicated to breakfast. Items are grouped as “Perfect Breakfast,” “Breakfast Specials,” “Southwest” and more.

The former is essentially a create-your-own meal by selecting what you want from the entire menu. The choices include meats (sausage patties, links, bacon, ham and chicken fried steak), pancakes, French toast, type of potatoes (including hash browns or home fries), number of eggs and how they’re cooked. Prices are based on the combinations selected.

Sandy’s Restaurant Sandy’s Restaurant (Located at: 6940 Space Village Ave) “Large Cinnamon Roll” Wednesday August 23, 2023. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

Sandy’s cinnamon roll ($6.99) has a prominent spot on the first page, complete with a photo of the massive sweet and a description. This is a plate-size roll with multiple layers of cinnamon/sugar encased in sweet, airy dough. The cream cheese icing spills over the top. It’s a must-have. These can also be ordered to go and come complete with heating and icing instructions.

Sandy’s Restaurant Sandy’s Restaurant (Located at: 6940 Space Village Ave) “The #2” Wednesday August 23, 2023. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

Among the Breakfast Specials (which are always on the menu) is the Rancher’s Benedict, aka No. 2 ($12). Homemade biscuits hide beneath sausage patties, eggs and sausage gravy. The latter is peppery with bits of sausage, and the first few bites reveal the biscuits’ flakiness. This is not a pretty plate of food, but it is a tasty one.

Sandy’s Restaurant Sandy’s Restaurant (Located at: 6940 Space Village Ave) “Hasty Burrito” Wednesday August 23, 2023. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

Many of the food items include the house green chili. Our server’s description of it having a subtle kick that’s not overwhelming was accurate. The Hasty Burrito ($15) features eggs scrambled with onions and sausage wrapped in a large flour tortilla. This is smothered in the green chili and topped with shredded, melted cheese. Crispy and creamy hash browns are served on the side. The burrito could easily feed three or two with hearty appetites.

Other menu categories include standards such as pancakes, French toast, breakfast sandwiches and omelets. All offer a range of options based on quantity and fillings.

Among the pancakes are pigs in a blanket ($6.50). Three sausage links are rolled in buttermilk pancakes, but these are not small piggies. Plan on taking two home for later.

A man at a nearby booth extolled the virtues of Sandy’s to the couple sitting behind him. He said he’s been a regular for more than 20 years. Seems he’s not alone in his long-standing patronage. When leaving, we had to wind our way past the line at the door.

Sandy’s Restaurant

Diner vibe for breakfast and lunch

Location: 6940 Space Village Ave.

Contact: 1-719-651-0596; sandysrestaurantco.com

Prices: $2.50-$16.50

Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Details: Credit cards accepted. Wi-Fi.

Favorite dishes: Cinnamon roll. Hasty Burrito.

Other: Gluten-free available.