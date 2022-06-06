Cookies are making a comeback on Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs.
Mary's Mountain Cookies, a Fort Collins-based chain founded 36 years ago and now with more than two dozen locations, plans to open by July 1 at 7 S. Tejon St. Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Mary's will take over a 1,600-square-foot space that's been vacant since a Starbucks Coffee closed two years ago after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The location is about a block south of a storefront that housed a Mrs. Fields cookie store before it shuttered in May 2011.
Husband-and-wife Pat and Kristy Rigdon of Colorado Springs, who will operate the store as licensees, say their family has been longtime fans of Mary's Mountain Cookies.
They used to take their kids to a former Mary's store in Breckenridge, while their daughter was expected to deliver cookies from a Fort Collins location whenever she came home from her studies at Colorado State University, Kristy Rigdon said.
"It's like a tradition to go to Mary's," she said of her family's experience. "You walk in and it's better than homemade cookies. And to see a whole display case full of them, with so many delicious choices. It just became a part of what we do, wherever there is a Mary's Mountain Cookies."
Among its more than 20 varieties, Mary's sells traditional favorites such as chocolate chip, sugar, snickerdoodle and oatmeal raisin. Other varieties include lemon cream and blueberry orange, seasonal flavors and "avalanches" — two cookies with frosting in the middle.
Brownies, edible cookie dough and ice cream sandwiches also are available, along with milk and other beverages, Kristy Rigdon said.
While known for giant, quarter-pound cookies, Mary's has a mix of sizes that include 1-ounce party trays, 2-ounce cookies and pizza-sized celebration cookies, she said.
Cookies and cookie dough will be made on site; a Tejon Street window will allow passers-by to watch as dough is made, while customers inside the store can see cookies being prepared, Rigdon said.
The store will offer take-and-go sales, delivery and shipping, she said; there will be no indoor seating.
Founder Mary Johns said she started the business in 1986 when she was a cook at a Colorado dude ranch. She opened her first store in 1990 and began licensing the brand — similar to selling franchises — a few years later.
The business had its ups and downs as it was getting started, and some stores closed over the years, Johns said. There currently are 26 licensed Mary's Mountain Cookies in several states, she said; in Colorado, there are locations in Fort Collins, Broomfield and Loveland.
The cookie industry has done well of late and weathered the pandemic, Johns said. During the early months of the pandemic, some Mary's stores sold cookies through their front doors, which functioned as walk-up windows, Johns said. Downtown locations did well, though mall stores struggled, she said.
In general, many people view cookies as a "warm and fuzzy" kind of food, Johns said.
"It has some very intense comfort feelings to it," she said. "We talk to a lot of locals that like to talk to us a lot. They like to come in and smell and they just like to hang out, so to speak. I feel like I'm a cookie bar sometimes."
Johns said she looks to license the brand to operators who fit the Mary's Mountain Cookies business model — people who are "intertwined" with their community.
"It really takes loving, caring people that are in the cookie stores, that are not only selling cookies, they just care," Johns said. "They care about people. That's who we have now."
Kristy Rigdon, who grew up in Parker, was a 16-year school administrator at District 49, which covers portions of Colorado Springs' east side and unincorporated El Paso County. She worked in various roles, including a more than three-year stint as principal of Inspiration View Elementary School.
Pat Rigdon, a third-generation Springs native and Palmer High School graduate, recently retired after nearly 27 years with the Colorado Springs Police Department. He had risen to the rank of deputy police chief at the time he retired.
The Rigdons were looking for a next chapter in their lives and had explored operating a Mary's store in the past, Kristy said. Though they don't have a background in restaurants, they believe their executive leadership skills will lend themselves to running the business, she said.
Downtown, meanwhile, was a natural location, she said. The Rigdons live downtown and want to add to the area's vibe, which includes a wave of new apartments, stores, restaurants and amenities such as the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and the Weidner Field multipurpose stadium.
"We love all of the restaurants and just the offerings," Kristy Rigdon said. "There's so much retail that people don't realize and just the friendliness of the people downtown."
"It was family tradition," she added. "That's part of what we want to bring to the Springs and to add to the experience of going downtown, whether it's for date night or families in town visiting the Springs, for a vacation."