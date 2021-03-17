Garden of the Gods Market and Café, 616 S. Tejon St., is drawing nearer to its opening date in early April.
The former Coquette’s Bakery and Café is being transformed into a grab-and-go market for prepared foods, a bakery and dine-in for breakfast and lunch available.
RELATED:
Pretty in pink
Wine Country Network announced the return of the in-person Rosé Wine Festival at the Omni Interlocken Hotel, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, on June 11. Two sessions to choose from: 5 to 7 p.m. or 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
For $75 per person enjoy wine tastings, gourmet food samplings and live jazz. Dress in pink for a chance to win a case of rosé for the festival’s “Best in Pink” contest.
Tickets at drinkpinkvino.com.