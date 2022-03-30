Manitou Springs will implement a progressive parking-rate pilot program this summer as part of efforts to increase parking availability and ease traffic congestion throughout the city.

The program proposes rates that will increase incrementally dependent on the season and parking occupancy downtown. The program would apply to two areas of downtown, as well as the Barr Trailhead parking lot, according to a staff presentation.

The program also will include a resident downtown parking program that provides 50 credits of free parking a year to each household, and a program in which downtown employees may buy a permit for $100 to park in the 400 block of Manitou Avenue or in a lot on Prospect Place, among other offerings.

The program aims to encourage parking turnover to ease traffic congestion; discourage travelers "cruising" for parking spots; and maintain available parking spaces in and around downtown, city staff and the Mobility and Parking Board told City Council during a joint work session Tuesday night.

"Congestion is the biggest issue we have. It’s ruining our quality of life," said Rolf Jacobson, Mobility and Parking Board member. "It’s almost becoming unlivable here for all of us, some of us more than others. Something has to be done."

The pilot program is another step in addressing frustration some visiting and residential drivers feel when looking for parking in the city, particularly in the summer. In November, the council approved a new mobility and parking enterprise fund to set aside fees from paid parking lots and meters as dedicated revenue for parking operations and mobility improvements. The funds can be used to improve roads, trails and parking facilities.

All fees from the progressive rate parking program would go into the city's parking enterprise fund, Councilwoman Natalie Johnson said.

The proposed fee structure will implement increasing parking fees the longer a vehicle is parked. For example, in Downtown Zone 1 — which includes the 500-900 blocks of Manitou Avenue, Cañon Avenue, the 00 block of Ruxton Avenue, and the Canon, Wichita and Smischny parking lots — parking in the summer between May 1 and Sept. 30 would be $2 per hour for the first two hours; $5 an hour for hours three and four; and $10 an hour for four or more hours. A person parked for five hours would pay $24 total for parking in this zone.

The rates go down slightly for weekdays in the off-season, from Oct. 1 through April 30, according to the presentation.

Several council members said they preferred a revised schedule, with rates for the first three hours at $2 per hour, $5 per hour for hours four and five, and $10 an hour for hours six or more. City Council expects to review the proposed fee schedule at its regular meeting Tuesday. The rates will be approved by resolution and the council could change the rates as needed.

Downtown Zone 2 includes the 400 and 1000-1200 blocks of Manitou Avenue, the 400 block of El Paso Boulevard, Park Avenue, and the Hiawatha and Mansions parking lots. The proposed rate schedule for this area, year-round, is $1.50 per hour for the first two hours, $2 per hour for hours three and four, $5 per hour for hours five and six, and $10 an hour for more than six hours.

City staff will also review on a quarterly basis parking occupancy downtown. According to the proposal, city officials can also adjust the progressive parking rates in 25-cent increments every quarter, based on how full parking is downtown.

There are about 1,000 parking spaces in Manitou Springs, Mobility and Parking Board Chairman Bill Koerner said. City data shows parking downtown is currently 100% occupied on average, Deputy City Administrator Roy Chaney told council members. Staff's goal, he said, is to use the new pilot program to decrease the average occupancy downtown to 90% at all times.

Councilwoman Judith Chandler said she would also like to see the city implement a two-tiered residential parking permit system. One option is a permit to park in certain residential spaces without a guaranteed parking spot. The city currently offers this option. A second, new option would be a permit to park in certain residential spaces with a guaranteed parking spot. That permit would be at a higher cost than the first type of permit, Chandler suggested.

Councilwoman Julie Wolfe said she would also like the city to implement a parking reservation system. Chaney said staff is working on a pilot reservation system they hope to test in May at the Hiawatha parking lot.