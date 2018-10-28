With Manitou Springs on the verge of amending its 50-year tax incentive agreement with the Pikes Peak Cog Railway, critics are saying the city can get a better deal.
Manitou Springs officials have spent the past few months working with the cog's owners to come up with a new agreement, which was approved on June 26. The deal provides tax breaks the aging railway's owner has said are needed to complete a nearly $100 million reconstruction.
The City Council, which has repeatedly delayed voting on the changes, is set to take a first vote Nov. 7, with a final reading tentatively scheduled two weeks later, said Mayor Ken Jaray.
City leaders and some residents say the proposed changes are an improvement because they would allow the city to get more compensation from the cog for revenue lost during the reconstruction and more tax dollars if ridership or ticket prices increase substantially in the future.
The railway never reopened this year after shutting down for the winter because it was deemed it unsafe. Oklahoma Publishing, parent company of the cog and The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs, is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette.
The ownership group will wait to make a decision on the reconstruction until the council votes on the amendments, said Oklahoma Publishing President and CEO Gary Pierson.
"If they want to approve them, we’ll abide by them. If they don’t, we’re happy to abide by the old set," Pierson said. “We think we’ve got something that is as strong as possible, recognizing it’s a long-term agreement."
A full-page advertisement that ran in the Oct. 25 issue of the Pikes Peak Bulletin urges the council to pass a 20-year deal, rather than a 50-year one. The ad reiterates arguments critics have made, including that the cog's ownership would still rebuild the railway without tax incentives from the city.
"Consider, the Broadmoor organization is a business that does not need our community resources to be successful," says the ad, placed by a group calling itself the Committee for the Defense of Manitou.
The ad includes a logo that reads "Don't railroad Manitou; Let the Voters decide" — a reference to a pending lawsuit that two residents filed against the city arguing that voters legally have the right to overturn the original agreement via a referendum petition.
Manitou Springs resident Dale Latty said he funded the advertisement as a member of the committee, which includes about a half dozen to a dozen residents and business owners in the city. Latty said the changes that the council is weighing are "too open-ended."
“We don’t know what our tax loss liability is unless it’s defined as a certain amount," he said.
The group wants to see a provision in the agreement that would cap the excise tax rebates, or the ticket-sale taxes that the cog doesn't have to pay, at $10 million, Latty said.
“The biggest concern of the deal now is that the unknowns extend for too long over 50 years,” he said. “We need ongoing planning and effective responses to the challenges that come along, and in this deal it’s not clear that we’ll have that.”
Pierson has said repeatedly that the agreement must last 50 years for the company to recoup its investment , which is now expected to cost about $15 million more than the cog's initial "maximum budget" of $85 million.
"So, this project is either approaching or has already reached being a financially strained business proposition whose anticipated returns would be so low, and the risks and uncertainties so high, that no public company would even consider taking it on," Pierson wrote in an Oct. 19 letter to the city.
Under the original agreement, the city would waive its use tax on the project’s equipment and machinery and would cap excise tax revenue that the city collects on cog ticket sales. Everything over that cap would go to the cog. The limit would increase incrementally, from $500,000 in the first year to $750,000 in the 50th year.
The pact also requires the Cog to pay Manitou Springs $1 million by 2019 to make up for lost tax revenue from the railway’s closure this year.
Under the proposed changes:
• The city still would cap the excise taxes. But, in the second 25 years, the cog would pay at least 3.8 percent of the 5 percent excise tax. If ridership exceeded 375,000 in any year, the cog would pay the full 5 percent excise tax for every ticket sold above that threshold.
• The use-tax waiver also would apply to the cog’s purchase of more replacement rail cars expected to be needed in 15 to 20 years.
• In addition to paying the city $1 million by 2019, the Cog would pay $250,000 in 2020 while the railway is being built.
The city estimates that the proposed agreement would amount to about $4 million to $38 million more in tax revenue for the city, according to an update that Jaray presented to the city council on Tuesday.
Jaray, who was a strong proponent of the original agreement and has expressed support for the amendments, has said the tax breaks are a better alternative than a permanent closure of the cog, which would be a major blow to the city's tourism industry. Many residents and business owners have said they share this sentiment at public meetings.
“I think it’s really important to point out that we are very grateful for the cog for coming back to the table,” Jaray told The Gazette. “I would suggest that it’s a good indication of the cog’s integrity and their concern about what’s going on in our community.”
A group of the deal’s critics tried in July to collect signatures on a petition that would void the original agreement and put it on the ballot this fall, citing a provision in the City Charter that allows for such a referendum. But the city clerk declined to review the petition, saying in a July 23 letter that the agreement was not subject to a referendum.
The two residents who tried to submit the petition have since filed a lawsuit against the city, asking that the court overrule the city's opinion and allow the referendum petition process to proceed.
Jaray noted during his update to the council that, if the council votes to rescind the original agreement and replace it with the new version, the pending legal action against the city will be moot.
Opponents of the deal have also expressed concern about increased traffic and need for parking that rising cog ridership might bring to the city in the future.
Both versions of the agreement require that the cog initially pay $500,000 for parking facilities and transportation management.
The cog, Manitou Springs, and Colorado Springs have also agreed to chip in up to $50,000 each for a "mobility study" that will explore possibilities for parking, transit, and other ways to move people through the heart of Manitou Springs.
Much of the equipment needed for the railway's reconstruction would come from overseas vendors, with some lead times on those orders exceeding two years, Pierson said. The cog is aiming for a reopening in May 2021 if the project moves forward.
Depending on the whether, site prep and demolition work could begin as early as December or January, Pierson said.
In a 12-page letter dated Sept. 28, two local economists wrote that they believe "allowing the cog to stop operating for an extended period of time is a grave mistake."
"Forgetting the short-term financial implication on the city, assets and infrastructure like the railway depreciate more rapidly when unused because they go maintained," states the letter, which was primarily written by Tom Binnings and Paul Rochette of Colorado Springs-based Summit Economics.
Manitou Springs would lose an estimated $2.9 million in taxable retail sales in 2018 dollars, plus more than 29 jobs or proprietors, if the cog were permanently shut down, according to the letter. Manitou Springs commissioned Summit Economics to produce the report for $2,800.