Manitou Springs officials are exploring possibly upgrading City Hall to make it more functional.

Officials want to upgrade the historic building built in 1897 because it has, for years, “lacked adequate space and functionality to house city staff and provide essential services to our community,” according to a memo prepared by city staff.

“The current layout of the building is not conducive to an optimal work environment for staff daily activities, storage or simple spaces such as a breakroom,” the memo reads.

City Hall is home to Manitou Springs’ government operations, including several departments like city administration, police, parking, municipal court and the city council. Its Memorial Hall is also available for community use.

Officials for about a year have wanted to explore renovation of the building at 606 Manitou Ave., city spokesman Alex Trefry said Monday, but the global pandemic delayed discussions. The City Council will mull five remodel designs during a work session Tuesday night.

“What we really want to do is figure out how to properly utilize the space and how to make a smart work environment,” Trefry said.

Representatives from the University of Colorado at Denver’s College of Architecture and Planning will present the designs, created by five of its master's program students, Trefry said.

Because discussions are in such early stages, officials don't know how much a remodel would cost or how the city would foot the bill, Trefry said. The city expects to decide those details during future discussions if the council moves forward on the project, he said.

Tuesday’s City Council work session begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The city also livestreams its meetings on YouTube at youtube.com/channel/UCgAighRKM1Y4WMZZtBMTU4w.

Meeting agendas are available on the city website, manitouspringsgov.com/129/Agendas-Minutes.