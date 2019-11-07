A sales tax measure that Manitou Springs voters appear to have approved by the slimmest of margins on Tuesday could go to a recount.
While the results won’t be final until later this month, Ballot Issue 2D was approved by three votes out of more than 2,000 votes cast. On election night, it was trailing in early returns 937 to 889.
El Paso County election officials have counted 1,031 “yes” votes and 1,028 “no” votes on Ballot Issue 2D, a sales tax that would amount to about 3 pennies on a $10 purchase and generate money for arts and culture projects.
The three-vote difference is within the 0.5% margin that would trigger an automatic recount. But the County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is still receiving ballots, so that could change, said spokeswoman Kristi Ridlen.
If the measure passes, the $400,000 it’s expected to generate annually would pay for upgrades at the Carnegie Library, Miramont Castle Museum, historic Hiawatha Gardens building, Manitou art and heritage centers and other programs.
Tuesday’s election had record turnout for an off-year election, according to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. As of Thursday afternoon, the Clerk and Recorder’s Office had counted nearly 178,500 votes, or about 42.8% of the county’s active, registered voters. During the last coordinated election in 2017, roughly 156,000 ballots were cast, Ridlen said.
“The turnout for this election was attributed to ballot content as well as population growth within El Paso County,” she said.
Military and overseas voters have until Nov. 13 to return their ballots. The county has also mailed notices to voters whose ballots were submitted with no signatures or other signature discrepancies, and those voters have until Nov. 13 to resolve those issues, Ridlen said.
Per state law, a recount can only be triggered after a canvass board of bipartisan election judges validates the unofficial results on or before Nov. 27.
If a recount is required to determine the outcome of the Manitou Springs measure, election officials expect that it would take about three days to run those ballots through the counting equipment again, Ridlen said.