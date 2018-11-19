Manitou Springs shoppers will see a new logo this holiday season designed to better connect consumers with local goods and services.
Starting on nationally recognized Small Business Saturday, products, foods and drinks that are locally sourced or made in the Manitou Springs area will be marked with the slogan "Manitou Made," a promotion by the city's creative district and chamber of commerce.
Organizers found that most of the city's businesses offered some type of local product, from locally brewed beer at Manitou Brewing Company to locally baked dog treats at Gigi's pet shop, said Natalie Johnson, executive director of the Manitou Springs Creative District.
"It’s one thing to give a gift. It’s another thing to give a gift with a story behind it," Johnson said. "I think that’s one thing that we think that folks will really respond to this holiday season."
Johnson is providing nearly 100 local restaurants and retailers with "Manitou Made" tags, stickers, cards and window placards to mark products with local roots.
Shanea Wilson-Campbell, owner of Skye Candle Company, will be using the tags to mark her soy candles, handmade in Manitou Springs. The approximately 80 fragrances her shop carries include holiday scents such as Christmas hearth, maple bourbon and apples, and peppermint and eucalyptus, she said.
Wilson-Campbell, who opened her store at 1107 Manitou Ave. in August, said she's excited about the campaign because it will help customers get to know their bakers, baristas and brewers.
Shopping local also fosters economic growth in Manitou Springs by keeping money within the community.
"People spend money where they make money," she said. "The merchant here in Manitou — their money is just pumped back into the community. If you compare that to big-box stores, a lot of that money just leaves the community."
Plus, there are the environmental advantages, she said. Processing products on a large scale and transporting them long distances creates carbon dioxide emissions.
Organizers plan to continue the campaign past the holidays, revving up again in the spring before the summer tourist season.
Leslie Lewis, executive director of the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau, said "Manitou Made" aims to recognize a wide range of creators in the community, from painters to cooks.
"Manitou is such a great place for the creative personality," Lewis said. "We do a lot of things celebrating the arts, but haven’t gone beyond that to include other businesses."
And, in what Manitou Springs City Councilman Jay Rohrer calls the "age of Amazon" — dominated by online shopping and foreign-made products — the campaign promotes spending practices that can strengthen bonds between residents and local business owners.
"It creates a tighter-knit community when you support your neighbors in their endeavors," Rohrer said.