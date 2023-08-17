Persephone Grae’s Café & Juice Bar pays homage in multiple ways to its Manitou Springs location.

Many menu items refer to streets and landmarks near this town at the base of Pikes Peak. The exception is breakfast, served all day, which keeps things straight forward: breakfast platter, breakfast burrito, breakfast sandwich — you get the idea.

Sandwiches, particularly the “cold” ones, really test your Manitou knowledge. (The adjective is the menu’s, not mine.) There’s the Barker Club ‘ ($15), appropriately named in recognition of the cafe’s venue: the historic Barker House. Layers of sliced ham, roasted turkey, bacon, tomato and lettuce are stuffed in a hoagie roll rather than triangles of toasted bread.

A hoagie roll is also the base for The Ruxton ($12), but it is otherwise a creative vegetarian sandwich option. It consists of marinated chickpeas, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions along with pickled matchstick-size carrots. The menu mentioned avocado, but it was in short supply. The balsamic drizzle ties the flavors together. However, this was a gooey mess. The bread absorbed a lot of the marinade and vegetable juices, but not enough. This would work better as a salad.

Orders are placed at the counter where I was told the Reuben ($12) is the most popular sandwich. This is in the “hot” category along with French dip, steak and cheese and the B.L.T.A.P. ($14.50 each), among others.

With the Reuben, slices of toasted, impressively marbled rye are filled with house, slow-roasted corned beef. The meat is suitably salty, topped with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. It’s a blend of briny from the beef, sweetness from the dressing and savory from the fermented cabbage. Some Reubens don’t hit all the taste points, but Persephone’s does so while also raising the bar.

A bacon lettuce and tomato sandwich is such a standard, that it often seems silly to order one. After all, what can go wrong? I still don’t know, since the version here includes avocado and provolone cheese, which were excellent additions. Served on toasted, white artisan bread, there was an abundance of crispy bacon and a little too much lettuce. I’m glad it wasn’t the other way around.

Salads and wraps are available in addition to the hot and cold sandwiches. The Barker Club ($10) makes another appearance, this time as a salad with the addition of hardboiled eggs, black olives and a choice of dressings. Chicken or shrimp may be added for a surcharge.

We opted for the fajita salad with grilled chicken ($14). This was the only lackluster entree of our order. It’s a mix of a lot of romaine lettuce, some tomatoes, diced red peppers, cubed chicken, plenty of shredded cheese and a large spoonful of guacamole in the center. It wasn’t a bad salad, but compared to the more creative and well-prepared sandwiches, it was disappointing.

A veranda overlooking Manitou Avenue offers outdoor seating. The interior is bright, and we appreciated that our request to lower the music volume was heeded without judgment. We enjoy tunes, but we wanted to converse while enjoying our meal without competing with the sound system.

Persephone Grae’s Café & Juice Bar

Breakfast served all day, sandwiches and salads

Location: 819 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs

Contact: 1-719-755-4215; persephonegraescafe.com

Prices: $3.50 to $16

Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 7 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday.

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Covered, outdoor seating.

Favorite dishes: Reuben and Ruxton sandwiches

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.