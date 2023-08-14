The Pueblo man accused of causing the death of Fountain police officer Julian Becerra earlier this year made his first court appearance on Monday.

Devon Bobian, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder, vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft, weapon possession by a previous offender and two counts of aggravated robbery.

According to previous Gazette reporting, Bobian and two others were arrested in February after stealing a car and leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase throughout El Paso County. Eventually, the driver, alleged to be Bobian, lost control on a bridge, crashed, and all three of the defendants attempted to flee on foot. The affidavit states that, while attempting to apprehend the trio, Becerra fell off the bridge and fell about 40 feet.

Bobian's arrest affidavit claims that he was the main perpetrator in causing Becerra's death.

Bobian appeared virtually via Webex from the Bent County Correctional Facility for his first appearance in Colorado's 4th Judicial District Court on Monday.

Court records show that, in March, Bobian pleaded guilty to weapon possession by a previous offender in two different criminal cases, each charge landing him 18 months in the Department of Corrections.

After Bobian's attorney acknowledged the charges against his client, a preliminary hearing date of Nov. 15 was set. Judge Hilary Gurney informed Bobian that he will be required to attend his preliminary hearing in person.

Anthony Vallejos, 33, one of the others arrested for their involvement in the incident, recently pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a Class-3 felony, and faces up to 32 years in prison.

Vallejos will be given his sentence at his next court appearance on Sept. 27.

Danisha Pacheco, the third person arrested in the incident, is scheduled to go to trial on two counts of aggravated robbery, menacing and a violent crime sentence enhancement on Nov. 13, but her attorney noted that she may also be looking to accept a plea deal prior to going to trial.

In addition to a $2 million bond, Bobian is not scheduled to be released from the Department of Corrections until Aug. 22, 2024, according to prison records.