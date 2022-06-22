A potential extension of Constitution Avenue to Interstate 25 has residents gearing up for a fight, even though city of Colorado Springs officials say they don't have enough details to even start holding public meetings on the project.

An extension of Constitution Avenue from where it dead-ends near Paseo Road to the Fontanero/Interstate 25 interchange could help ease the congestion on other east-west corridors, such as Fillmore Street, and has long been a possibility, City Engineer Gayle Sturdivant said.

"The City’s east-west transportation routes are under stress, and if we were to expand streets in other areas, this would require additional right of way and require impacts to existing homes and businesses," she said.

However, for some residents, the fight over a Constitution extension is far from new. A similar proposal was floated in the early 2000s, and arguments against the noise, traffic and pollution it could bring to historic neighborhoods are the same.

"We are impacting neighborhoods that have been established in some areas for over 100 years. I do not think that is acceptable," said Jan Doran, who fought against the extension about 15 years ago.

The details of the extension, including how many lanes the road could have, still need to be explored through a feasibility study that could be funded through an extension of a portion of the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority tax.

Residents are expected to vote on an extension of a portion of the 1-cent tax and all the projects the tax could fund in November.

If the city wants to pursue a project to study the extension of Constitution through a tax, officials should have met with residents ahead of time, said Dutch Schulz, president of the Old North End Neighbors association.

"There hasn’t been one public meeting on Constitution. Why not?" he said.

Sturdivant said the public process on Constitution could start after the feasibility study is completed. One of the main questions the study needs to explore is available city-owned space for a road. The new connection could at maximum width be four lanes based on a city ordinance, but it's unknown if they would fit, she said. It is not envisioned as a freeway-style street, she said.

The potential extension could run through the Colorado Springs Fontanero Service Center and along city-owned right of way that runs parallel to the Rock Island Trail. It would not run through Monument Valley Park or the Rock Island Trail. It would not connect to Cascade Avenue, Nevada Avenue or Weber Street, and it would not require any homes to be removed, Sturdivant said.

The city did consider asking voters to improve Fillmore Street as part of the extension of the Transportation Authority tax to ease east-west congestion, but found that an expansion would cut into businesses east of Cascade Avenue, she said.

If an extension of Constitution is possible, Sturdivant said, the city would be willing to work with the neighborhood on concerns such as noise and traffic.

Schulz argued discussions about Constitution should have been part of the global traffic plan for the city, known as Connect COS, with dedicated meetings such as those held for changes for Platte Avenue.

"They weren’t forthright with us early on," he said.

The Old North End is in "total opposition" to a road that could function like Platte Avenue or Fillmore Street, he said. Such a road could function as a dividing line for residents.

"We keep cutting up the city, and it’s like the old neighborhoods are beginning to be throwaway neighborhoods," Doran said.

The Old North End put out a call to residents to show up to the June 28 City Council meeting to speak against the project.

The city has already taken other highly controversial projects off the tax-extension list in anticipation of the vote. For example, the city expects to study making portions of Platte Avenue and Boulder Street one-way separate from the tax extension.