Sofia Hernandez Crade hasn’t picked up a paintbrush for months.

Before sunrise on Oct. 11, the Old Colorado City-based artist’s life was forced to a standstill when her mom called her in a panic to tell her that her little brother, 19-year-old Demitri Crockett, had been shot and killed by a still-unidentified assailant the evening before.

Over three months later, Crade sat on the bay-window sofa in the living room of her apartment, walls laden with bold canvas paintings — manifestations of her life’s work — sidelined by insurmountable grief and the frustration of mourning without closure.

Demitri had lived with her there, once, before finding his own apartment on 19th Street, just down the hill from hers. The night before he died, he and Crade had watched a scary movie, then stayed up late having a “heart-to-heart” conversation about past traumas and learning how to trust. Crade, ever the vigilant big sister, reminded him of the nights he used to spend by her bedside when he was a child.

“The last thing that I said before he (went home) was, ‘If you get scared, just walk up the hill and knock on my door and I’ll protect you,’” she said, her voice catching in her throat as she looked out the window and down the hill.

Had she been home a little after 7 p.m. on Oct. 10, would she have heard the shots?

“Obviously, I wasn’t able to protect him.”

Her family still doesn’t know much about the night that Crockett’s life, marked both by a series of hardships and the prowess to overcome them through lyricism and dance, ebbed away in the cracked parking lot of his apartment building. In that way, Crockett is one of several faces of a notable local trend: Nearly one-third of the city’s record 54 homicides in 2022 are unsolved, and in those cases, young men represent a majority of the victims.

Demitri's death was the 38th homicide investigation of the year.

Nine years ago, Crade’s mom, Mary, and stepdad, Jess, had fallen in love with the little boy and decided to foster him, Crade said. Crade first met Demitri, who was captivated by Michael Jackson and dressed in a pinstripe blazer and black fedora to match, when he and her parents traveled to Wisconsin in 2013 to move her from college back to their home in Woodland Park.

The 10-year-old had asked his new sister if he could give her a gift, and proceeded to perform a dance, body and music so inextricably tied that his talent was clearly more than child’s play, Crade said. The boy was a “genius at work,” she wrote in a poem after his death.

"Life just beginning

Smile brimmin

Heart overspillin

I knew I loved you then."

As he danced, his radiant smile veiled the underlying pain of a troubled childhood.

Demitri and his brother, Zaire, were born in New York City before the Army took their mother to Colorado Springs, where he was placed for adoption when he was 2. According to Crade, Demitri suffered enough abuse at the hands of the woman who adopted him — sometimes forced to stand in a corner, unable to sit down and more — that he was removed by Social Services.

As close as blood siblings, Crade and Demitri grew together as artists. She said she introduced Demitri to rap music — his first taste of the genre through which he would dream for the rest of his life.

As the fast-talking, animated child entered the social minefield that is middle school, he became quieter. Woodland Park was a great place but lacked diversity, Crade said, and as a Black kid in a predominantly white school, Demitri endured racist harassment, she said.

Still, he dreamed of being a successful rap artist and performer and never lost sight of that goal and retained a “tremendous presence and power," Crade said. He figured that after high school, he’d buy a house, then another. He’d use Crade’s art on his album cover when he finally made it big, he said.

He was magnanimous in his dreaming, unhindered by those inconvenient economic realities of adulthood or the classroom naysayers.

“You want to build (kids' dreams) up but also make them a little more realistic and refined,” Crade said, laughing. “But he definitely had a huge vision and the talent to match. He could talk all day and give advice about how he’s going to make it, but he also wanted to bring everybody else up with him.”

Demitri was working tirelessly — “stacking his bread,” he would say — toward that goal. By the name of DC Malice, he created 50 original songs on BandLab, an online music platform. “I like music that is meaningful as well as (music) that just goes hard,” his online profile reads. “My main concern is to address real world issues though.”

But as songwriting served as an outlet for his struggles with trauma, Demitri faced the pressure to appear tough in an industry where so many rappers have raw, valid feelings to convey but where songs about violence “keep going to the shelves,” Crade said.

Like most teens, Crade added, her brother was trying on identities. She said she’s not exactly sure what activities he engaged in, but that they were “small and low-key.” She said the Colorado Springs Police Department told her family in mid-December that they were closing in on an arrest, but no more information, other than that the shooter was a juvenile, has come.

She believes many young men who feel lost face pressure to appear strong, and, when paired with access to guns and a lack of healthy masculine influence in life, may resort to violence as a way to prove themselves.

“When you see how much can be lost, you also want to protect what little you have," Crade said. "I don’t think anything (Demitri) did should’ve gotten him killed. I think (the shooter) did something out of pure pride and adrenaline.”

"Heart sinking

Head overfillin

This senseless killing

This SENSELESS killing

I knew I loved you then."

Crade hopes to paint again, soon. She said she’s moving to a new studio soon and plans to petition the city to do a mural honoring Demitri. In addition to painting for commission, she wants to paint more for herself, including a few large canvases depicting Demitri that are raw, full of vitality and authentically imperfect, like he was.

Stack her bread, as Demitri might’ve said, when she’s ready.