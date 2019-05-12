Watching as Denver’s Initiative 301 trailed behind by nine points Tuesday night, Anthony Caballero, a member of the Psychedelic Club of Colorado Springs, handed Max Schroeder, the club’s president, $20.
Caballero had bet that the initiative, which sought to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms in Denver, would pass. Wednesday, Schroeder had to return the money after the initiative squeaked ahead by just under 2,000 votes.
“That was the best $20 I’ve spent in a long time,” Schroeder said.
As of Thursday morning, Denver election’s results showed Initiative 301 passing with a margin of just 1,979 votes. A total of 176,661 votes were cast on the issue and the results are not yet final, because overseas ballots are still being counted.
The initiative’s surprise comeback gave psilocybin mushrooms — also known as magic mushrooms or shrooms — enthusiasts and proponents fresh hope that the same could be done statewide.
The Colorado Springs club, a campus-sanctioned group at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, has about 35 active members, about a third of its following online, Schroeder said.
Succeeding statewide, he said, would require partnering with organizations, particularly those who just pushed Initiative 301 through in Denver, such as Kevin Matthews' Decriminalize Denver.
“For him to pass this bill on the first go, that’s gonna give him enough leverage to be able to guide us in the right direction,” Caballero said.
Matthews did not respond to requests for comment.
Teresa Egbert, president of the Psychedelic Club in Fort Collins, sanctioned by Colorado State University, is willing to pitch in.
The turnaround victory in Denver was a win for those seeking treatment for post-traumatic stress, depression and more, Egbert said.
“This is going to start bringing the conversation of mental health into the picture more,” she said. “It’s a really big problem and this is a new option for people. … The biggest thing is that I shouldn’t have to risk my freedom for something that helps me to heal.”
If clubs and organizations in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo and elsewhere can band together, a statewide initiative could be possible in 2020, Egbert said.
Between now and then, Egbert, Schroeder and Caballero said the groups must focus on education, dispelling myths about the mushrooms and how they can be consumed.
“With microdosing, you don’t even have to get high from it,” Egbert said. “People think you’re going to be in outer space or something. But you can take smaller doses so you’re still in control of your body.”
A substantial portion of that effort should be focused on learning lessons from the legalization of marijuana to ensure safe implementation in Denver and to help future initiatives, Schroeder said.
“Sure, you’re always going to have problems, when you open something and there’s a time of transition. But we’ll figure it out. We’ll get to those issues,” said Mike Brancatelli, who recently moved to Denver to campaign for Initiative 301.
Brancatelli hosts a podcast called Mikeadelic, and, while he was living in Boston in December, he interviewed Matthews. After that conversation, he said he decided to become involved with the campaign.
“A core element for me is freedom. Freedom of choice,” he said. “I’m for the statewide, countrywide, worldwide.”
To place an initiative on the November 2020 general election ballot, a group must submit a petition for approval by the state's title board, according to the Secretary of State's Office. Once the board approves a group's ballot language, it has six months to collect 124,632 valid signatures and submit them no later than three months before the election.