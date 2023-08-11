The modest workshop for Greg Ames’ high-tech sensor business appears as a dot on the map of downtown Colorado Springs, a place where the storylines of celestial bodies and humanity’s workings intersect.

Behind office buildings’ shadows, where dead-end streets and train tracks meet, the old 4,800-square-foot brick AT&SF Freight House serves as Blue Line Engineering’s laboratory, test site, manufacturing facility and distribution center.

There, the company’s 15-person team designs and creates precision sensors for telescopes and satellites, as well as air- and spacecraft for agencies and companies such as NASA, Lockheed Martin and the federal government.

Ames, 76, started the company in 1994 in what used to be a chicken coop and coal bin for an 1896 carriage home where he and his wife of 54 years, Gypsy Ames, a former costume design professor at Colorado College, live several blocks east of downtown's heart. Ames converted the dirt-floored area into an office for his company that would later manufacture sensors that now operate the likes of the James Webb Space Telescope.

While Colorado Springs’ promise as a manufacturing hub entered a new chapter as foundries and fabricators funneled into the city during the past year and a half with Microchip, Entegris, Meyer Burger and other manufacturing powerhouses, Blue Line Engineering has kept deep roots embedded below the feet of Pikes Peak.

Blue Line Engineering was recently awarded by Colorado Manufacturing Awards 2023 Manufacturer of the Year. Despite accolades, Ames, like his workshop, is unassuming.

His curious blue eyes peer out behind a pair of sleek, wire spectacles befitting a professor, or in this case, an engineer, as he fiddles with a metal rod the length of a ruler. Sensors attached to the rod monitor it and display a signal on a computer screen represented by a red dot in the center of the screen.

“I can give it the breathalyzer test,” Ames said in his soft-spoken tone before letting out a short puff of air near the metal rod.

Suddenly, the dot on the screen shoots upward in a line.

“Just the heat and moisture from my breath cause it (the rod) to be warped.” Ames said, “The world we live in, like they say, is a rubber world. This is the precision that is required.”

The sensor, which can detect with fine accuracy the effect from the warmth of a person’s breath on metal, demonstrates the caliber of technology Blue Line makes.

Around the corner from the demo station, two women in blue coats and latex gloves sit behind microscopes, coiling wire in the production section of the workshop. Each of the 100 to 200 sensors Blue Line Engineering produces every year is handmade.

“When it says it was Made in Colorado — it was made in Colorado,” Ames said. “Not just assembled in Colorado.”

When it comes to Blue Line's product delivery, such care is taken that a sensor, small enough to fit inside a lunchbox, is packed into a single cargo crate and transported within a half-semitrailer. Only two crates are put into the trailer and are reinforced from within to protect the sensor during transport. The truck's drivers cannot stop for breaks except to refuel the semi.

Whether it is the cautious delivery process, or the meticulous handiwork of coiling wire for the hardware, Ames needs more employees and more room as Blue Line intends to grow production over the next two to three years, said Greg Biscone, the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, or as he describes himself, the “getting stuff done” guy.

For Biscone, a retired Air Force three-star general, and the rest of Blue Line’s staff, titles are a formality.

“We have a primary job title, because people need titles, I guess,” Biscone said. “But the functional responsibilities are truly integrated.”

That type of integration is important as the company gears up to increase production tenfold, thanks to three upcoming projects, Biscone said, although he would not disclose the exact details of those projects.

“It's not for profit; it's to meet (a) mission,” Biscone said. “Greg is a veteran, I'm a veteran. One of the very attractive things about Blue Line to me, before I came on, was his mission focus, meaning, 'what can I do for the nation and our customers?'”

That's why staff such as lead engineer Phil Zercher have stayed with Blue Line for more than 20 years.

Zercher and another staff member gather around a table inside the lab’s test area.

“This is kind of our main, little, quiet room, environmentally controlled for doing a lot of the testing,” Zercher said. “So, the optics bench there floats on air if you needed it to, to vibration isolate for taking really careful measurements.”

For objects hurled into space that detect minute changes of temperature and movement, every millimeter counts.

“These are basically pistons that are designed to float this entire table,” Zercher says motioning to the thick legs below.

Floating tables are one of the many curiosities inside Blue Line Engineering’s workshop. Another might be the train car Ames refurbished into an office. Whatever it might be, it all comes back to the company's mission to manufacture high-precision sensors.

"The work that we’re doing now,” Ames said, whether it’s for the ground, air or space, “kind of transcends that whole boundary” — the boundary of that thin, blue line on earth's horizon that his company is named after.