Adam Vernon, owner of Colorado Ski Furniture in Manitou Springs, accomplished what so many aspiring entrepreneurs dream of achieving.

He took a quirky hobby — in his case, repurposing used skis and snowboards into personalized furniture — and grew it into his full-time job, with approximately 30 employees and a customer base with the likes of the Tiger Woods Foundation, Pepsi and Facebook.

With a few pairs of unwanted skis, basic skills in woodworking and the desire for a big, cool, comfy seat, Vernon made his first Adirondack-style chair in 2007 inside the garage of his home in Manitou Springs.

“Growing up in the Midwest, everybody I knew just had those chairs,” Vernon said. “I’m a big dude, and I have about a dozen sports injuries I’m always nursing so I just want to be comfortable with a nice chair.”

Vernon started turning unwanted ski gear from garage sales, friends and gear shops into usable, durable artsy furniture.

Since then, Vernon has scaled up his operation to include a retail lot (fenced-in using old skis) on Manitou Avenue and a woodworking shop less than a mile down the road. There, the company’s craftsmen sand, stain and drill wood chairs.

Inside the woodshop sitting beside saws, drills and benches a disproportionately large chair the team’s carpenters completed gave the impression that the men working were the size of elves bustling around Santa’s human-sized workshop.

Oversized chairs like that, usually ranging from 6 to 8 feet tall, are a popular sell Vernon said, especially for the shop’s commercial customers.

“Or the sentimental stuff,” Julian Rivera, the company’s general manger said when it comes to popular orders. “People bring in their old skis for us to make something out of them.”

Despite collecting and repurposing roughly 2,000 skis a year with the capacity to make eight chairs a day, Colorado Ski Furniture’s products are made by hand, a skill Vernon said took him and his team a long time to perfect from finding the ideal paint to the right screws.

While Vernon doesn’t claim exclusivity in making the first or only Adirondack ski chairs, he does believe he is the only seller when it comes to custom painting them, a task his hired artists do from home.

“There’s a lot of little companies, one man shows, trying to make them out of their garage copying us.”

But Vernon appreciates the notoriety his brand has gained, a reason why the company also started hot branding the chairs' wood with the Colorado Ski Furniture logo.

“We used to not really have that,” Rivera said. “So maybe now if you see the chairs anywhere it can hopefully have a little recognition.”

While Colorado Ski Furniture might be known for its ski chairs, the company builds much more than that from the smallest items such as ski bindings that become cup holders to chair lifts that become a porch swing.

Colorado Ski Furniture and their customers are always finding creative uses for old items such as ski poles that become toilet plunger handles, whisky barrels transformed into end tables or boots used as planter boxes.

When it comes to customizing people’s personal items into Adirondack chairs, Vernon’s crew has expanded its repertoire into golf club backs, hockey stick backs and even snowboard benches.

“I usually just make them realize, ‘Hey, we can make something out of this for you…out of your own stuff and you can keep it forever,’” Rivera said. “And they are usually really excited about that.”

That’s one of the main reasons Vernon has kept his business on the popular tourist strip of Manitou. Visitors often order chairs that are then shipped cross country or delivered within a 500-mile radius by his employees. A task Angel Romero loves about the job.

“I love driving because we deliver… (to) all parts of the state and I love going to see the beautiful parts,” said Romero, originally from Puerto Rico.

Much of the time Romero helps build and sell chairs at the shop's retail site where thousands of skis are lined up in color categorized stacks behind the storefront. There, workers use a chute to send skis from the de-binding station at the top of the property’s steep crest to the sorting station below.

“It’s pretty wild,” Rivera said after sending a ski down the slide.

But fun aside, it helps maximize space and get the job done.

“Making sure people are happy, getting what they want — is the main thing, making sure we’re building stuff that lasts,” Rivera said. “ It’s been a process, but I feel like we’re trying to get better and actively aware of it all the time."