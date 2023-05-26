With summer quickly approaching, it’s time to get outside.

Now more than ever, more kids can access playgrounds, no matter their ability. Colorado Springs has five universally accessible playgrounds.

What makes a playground universally accessible? No matter your ability, a universally accessible playground has equipment that allows kids of all abilities to enjoy the space.

“When it comes to universally accessible, it’s really considering inclusivity and being able to access all components on the playground,” said Jake Butterfield, the capital project coordinator for the Colorado Springs Parks Department.

For instance, in addition to having ramps or flat surfacing in place, universally accessible playgrounds are specially built to include everyone in play.

“No matter what your disability, every aspect of that playground is accessible,” Butterfield said.

“Having a disability of any sort has to be considered when building playgrounds, so seeing impairments, mobility impairments, autism, is considered something that we take into account when we’re designing a universally accessible playground.”

Here’s a guide to Colorado Springs’ universally accessible playgrounds:

Swing High Playground at Memorial Park

This playground, built in 2010, is outfitted with equipment usable for children of all abilities.

The Swing High Playground sits right on the edge of Prospect Lake. Some highlights of the park include the wheelchair-friendly pathways throughout the playset, as well as elevated tables, a wheelchair-friendly rolling bar slide and harness swings with back supports.

The most popular installations include the “We Go Round,” a wheelchair-friendly merry-go-round, and a seesaw set that can be used by all.

The playground also features Braille panels, finger mazes and standing instruments.

While the playground has plenty of activities for kids, the trail around Prospect Lake is also paved, making it the perfect location for a nice stroll.

The Corral at Venezia Park

This playground at Venezia Park was added to the list of Colorado Springs’ universally accessible parks in 2017.

Placed within a ranch-themed playground, The Corral has similar features to Swing High, including accessible swings, slides, play panels and elevated pathways — all on rubber surfacing.

“We need to make sure to represent everyone in the community,” Butterfield said.

The playground neighbors a splash pad, which is also accessible to kids of all abilities — and a great way to cool off in the summer.

Panorama Park Playground

The Panorama Playground was reopened in 2022, after renovations were completed to create a more accessible play space.

In addition to accessible swings, slides and a “We Go Round,” the new playground includes a cozy corner, designed for kids with autism or sensory sensitivity to take a break from the noise. The cozy corner at Panorama looks like a large hollow turtle shell with holes in it.

“They’re a playground feature that you could crawl into, and just kind of be by yourself,” Butterfield said.

Panorama Park also has a net structure that has an opening underneath to allow for kids who use wheelchairs to access games inside the structure.

Acacia Park Playground

In the heart of downtown Colorado Springs, Acacia Park also reopened in 2022 with a universally accessible play space as part of the Downtown Historic Parks Improvement Project.

The playground has a unique climbing structure built to include children with wheelchair or mobility aids to play underneath the net system.

“They might not be able to climb on the net climber, but they could go under the net climber and play with every other kid,” Butterfield said. “That’s really a big component of universally accessible, the inclusivity of a playground.”

Nancy Lewis Park Playground

This neighborhood playground sits within Nancy Lewis Park.

Reconstructed around 2014, this park also has a cozy corner, slightly separated from the playground.

The playground was rebuilt with a hard, rubber surface and includes accessible swings and a ramp/wheelchair accessible play set.

In addition to Colorado Springs’ five universally accessible playgrounds, there are plenty of paved trails that allow everyone to get out there and enjoy the summer sun.

“This is to help make sure everyone’s got an equal opportunity to enjoy life and to enjoy play, to get outside and interact with others,” said Michael Killebrew, an ADA coordinator for Colorado Springs.