Museum goers can get an up-close glimpse into how Colorado College’s Fine Arts Center preserves and manages its collection of over 17,000 works.

The Fine Arts Center Museum is opening "Agents of Care” this August to showcase just how the museum cares for and preserves its collections.

“It's designed to be the interactive space that takes a lot of museum’s objects out of storage rooms and closed off spaces and out into the public space,” said head of collections Sara Hodge.

Visitors will be able to watch museum staff complete projects with items in their collections on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

“They'll be able to see the types of objects we're working with and the projects we're working on, and that'll shift constantly throughout the year as our projects change,” Hodge said. “They'll be able to interact with those staff and ask questions about what we're doing, which we really hope will create a lot of exciting dialogue.”

The first project the team will work on in the gallery will feature 2-D artworks that will be going on loan, fitting into the theme “Lives of Objects.”

“It's really meant to explore the really complex lives of these objects more so than just being on a shelf or in a box,” Hodge said.

An opening ceremony for the gallery is set for Aug. 18.

“A lot of the work that we do, the public either doesn't know anything about or doesn't have a clear understanding of or just isn't invited to participate,” Hodge said. “So ‘Agents of Care,’ it's designed to reset all of that.”