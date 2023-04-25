A restaurant favorite has closed in Colorado Springs after nearly three decades.

The Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom at Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway shut its doors Sunday; three other Old Chicago locations in the Springs remain open.

Old Chicago owner SPB Hospitality of Houston leased the 12,903-square-foot building, which El Paso County land records show was constructed in 1976 and is owned by a real estate company in Washington state.

The building has a long history as a home to restaurants. Old Chicago opened at the site in January 1995, Gazette archives show; before that, the building housed a Ponderosa steakhouse and Coco’s, among other uses.

In general, SPB Hospitality restaurant closures “are influenced by everything from real estate, new restaurant decisions and lease-negotiation strategies,” Ryan Russell, the company's director of communications and cause marketing, said via email Tuesday.

In a subsequent phone conversation, Russell said the Old Chicago closure in the Springs “really just comes down to lease and real estate. Those are the biggest factors that play into this.”

Asked to elaborate on whether that meant the building’s rent was being increased or if there were lease-related issues, Russell said he couldn’t comment further. He added that he didn’t know if the lease was expiring.

“It’s just making sure the cost of the lease makes sense for the business,” Russell said.

Officials with Legacy Companies of Bellevue, Wash., which county land records show controls a limited liability company that bought the building in 2006, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Russell didn’t know how many employees worked at the Academy-and-Austin Bluffs Old Chicago, but said all workers were offered the chance to move to jobs at the restaurant chain’s other locations in the Springs.

Those locations are at 7115 Commerce Center Drive, west of Interstate 25 and Woodmen Road; 3190 New Center Point, east of Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle in the First & Main Town Center shopping center; and 1579 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., near the southside Cinemark Tinseltown movie theater complex.

Sign up for free: News Alerts Stay in the know on the stories that affect you the most. Sign Up For Free View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"We want to assure our customers that our other locations will continue to operate as usual, and we are committed to providing the same high-quality food and service that you have come to expect from us," Russell said in his email.

The Old Chicago closure caught some customers off guard.

A little before 11 a.m. Tuesday, as workers hauled out food, cooking equipment, plates, utensils and other items from the restaurant and loaded them into trucks, Loren Johnson and two friends from the nearby Church on the Ranch showed up in their cars for lunch.

“I didn’t know it was closed until we got here,” Johnson said.

“Been coming here for years,” he added, saying he ate at Old Chicago six to eight times a year. “They used to have a real great buffet. I think they’ve discontinued that, but they still have good service and good food.”

The Old Chicago at Academy and Austin Bluffs is the second to shut its doors in recent years.

In 2016, a longtime location at 118 N. Tejon St. closed in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs. At the time, Old Chicago officials said they couldn’t reach an agreement on a new lease with that building’s owner.

Old Chicago was founded in Boulder in 1976; it’s known for its pizza, hamburgers, sandwiches and beer and has both a restaurant and sports bar vibe, its website shows.

Old Chicago is one of 16 restaurant brands operated by SPB Hospitality, according to its website. Those brands include Rock Bottom Brewery, which has a location in Colorado Springs at the First & Main Town Center.

SPB took over Old Chicago in 2020 from previous owner Craftworks Holdings, which had filed for bankruptcy at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, online restaurant industry publications reported.

Click or tap here for more local dining news.