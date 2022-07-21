On July 9, Steve Trivelli opened a second location of the family-owned Trivelli’s Hoagies at 2739 N. Nevada Ave., where the first location of the popular sandwich shop had been founded on July 16, 1976. He and his family have kept the sandwich shop going for nearing five decades at various locations.

The eatery became the go-to for hoagies in the Springs, especially the Philly-style cheesesteak. It is operated by John Sr. and Barbara Trivelli and their three sons, John Jr., Steve and Tony. The tiny shop is attached to Murphy’s Tavern.

“There’s still a little work to be done on opening week,” Steve said. “But there was enough ready that we can get underway.”

There was no doubt that longtime fans were ready too.

“We’ve had a great response,” Steve said. “It’s been great getting back home in the Old North neighborhood again, seeing people I haven’t seen in years. We really appreciate it.”

In 2018, Steve closed the Nevada Avenue shop and opened a new place at, 6827 Space Village Ave., which continues to be open for business.

Hours for the Nevada Avenue shop are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 719-463-8017, trivellis.net.

Bigger cafe

The French Kitchen, 4771 N Academy Blvd., has a new entrance for the cafe, culinary store, bakery and boutique. This new entrance is adjacent to The French Kitchen.

Now there’s more seating for the cafe and refrigerated space for grab-and-go items as well as freezer cases for prepared foods.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 719-528-6295, facebook.com/tfkcc.

Wingding

The Best of the West Wing Fest takes place at FH Beerworks, 2490 N. Powers Frontage Road, noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 6. For $50 (plus fees), you get a chicken wing from more than 15 wing restaurants, then vote for best wing, sauce/rub and vegan option. There will be small-business vendors, live entertainment and attendee contests.

Think you can eat the most wings or the hottest wings? You’ll have a chance to test your skills with other competitors for bragging rights.

VIP tickets are $65 (plus fees), which gets you all the general admission activities plus access to a tented lounge with shade, fans and misters. You will also receive a goodie bag.

Ticket sales benefit the Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale and the Colorado Springs World Affairs Council. Visit tinyurl.com/2paw7ptx.

Food truck upgrade

Luchals Food Truck, known for Southern seafood, has been on the road six years and owners are celebrating with a relaunch of the business. They have also upgraded the popular eatery with a new truck. The celebration weekend takes place at The Market at Spring Creek, 1660 S. Circle Drive, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 29, and Saturdays at the Square, 165 Fontaine Blvd., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 30. There will be free Luchals swag bags for the first 10 guests. Details: 310-864-0092, facebook.com/LuchalsFoodTruck.

Summer Seafood Fest

Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen, 162 Tracker Drive, is the place to be on weekends through September. The fun and food start at 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with offerings of snow crab, easy-peel shrimp, littleneck clams, mussels and pan seared Mahi Mahi. Details: 719-964-0234, mommapearls.com.