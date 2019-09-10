Another well-known downtown Colorado Springs retailer has shuttered, the latest in a series of comings, goings and relocations in the city center over the last several months.
The Boulder Street Gallery, a custom picture frame shop and art gallery that’s always operated on Tejon Street despite its name, closed its doors last month at 206 N. Tejon after a nearly 40-year run.
The decision by owners Terry and Jennie Henderson was a personal one; Jennie said she was diagnosed in February with a lung disease, and the couple is moving to northern Oregon where the lower elevation will be better for her health.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Jennie said. “To have to leave Colorado Springs after all these years.”
The Boulder Street Gallery was started in 1980 by three friends who sought to open a custom framing shop in a remodeled Victorian home on Boulder Street, according to the Hendersons’ website. As a result, the original owners named it the Boulder Street Gallery.
But the home was destroyed by fire before the business opened. The then-owners moved it to a storefront at 725 N. Tejon but kept the Boulder Street name.
Terry Henderson bought the business in 2001. Jennie said she and Terry met two years later and married in 2006; she had been a picture framer in California since 1980, and added her expertise to the business after Terry bought it.
The couple moved the business in 2009 to a building they purchased at 206 N. Tejon. The building, constructed in 1900, had been home to Novis Frame & Art.
Boulder Street Gallery created custom shadowboxes — putting sports memorabilia, military awards, silverware collectibles, heirlooms and other items into decorative frames that could be hung on a wall.
It also offered high-quality scanning and printing; artists, for example, could bring in original paintings, pastels and water colors for reproduction and the creation of exact duplicates, Jennie said. The business also offered gallery space for local artists to sell their paintings and other items.
The Hendersons chose to relocate to Oregon because Terry has a daughter there, and the couple have grandchildren there, Jennie said. They’re taking their equipment and possibly will start a similar business after the move, she said.
“We’ve been working this business together for at least the last 16 years, almost, and it’s hard to leave our friends,” Jennie said. “We had a lot of friends in our customers. It’s hard to leave all that. But health is paramount.”
The Hendersons’ building has been purchased by an investment group formed by Colorado Springs developer Kevin Kratt and Jeremy Shirley of local brokerage Olive Real Estate Group.
Shirley said he and Kratt are exploring what they’ll do with the building and don’t yet have tenants or users lined up. They plan to demolish walls, open up the building’s interior and restore it to its original condition, he said.
The Boulder Street Gallery closing follows other changes along Tejon Street in recent months. Among them:
• The Il Vicino restaurant closed in April and will be replaced by Denver-area chain Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar.
• Zeezo’s costume shop, also a Tejon Street mainstay, moved in March to Bijou Street, but announced last week it will close altogether.
• Starbucks coffee closed one of its two Tejon Street locations a few months ago; the space has been filled by Solar Roast Coffee of Pueblo.
• Mountain Chalet, the outdoor gear retailer and clothier, moved in May from Tejon to a nearby Nevada Avenue building.