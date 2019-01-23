You might know Brent Beavers’ name from his signature dishes at former eateries Sencha and Conscious Table or his many awards in food competitions such as The Chefs’ Gala. But the path to his career has been the proverbial roller-coaster ride.
The lows and highs started at age 15, when he left his parents’ home and wound up in group homes for troubled teens.
“I was a pain-in-the-ass kid,” said Beavers, 47. “My parents didn’t know what to do with me. I spent time in foster care.”
Some of his rebellion was fueled by physical abuse from his dad, Beavers said.
“There was a period of time he would be aggressive to me and my mom. I was getting bigger and tried to retaliate. The police stepped in and sent me to a state hospital for psychological evaluation.”
“It’s true,” said his mom, Edna Wallace. “Brent was rebellious at times, especially during his early teen years. And perhaps his journey was a little more dramatic than most. But divorce is confusing and often disrupts kids in negative and heartbreaking ways. It’s difficult for parents to find available resources that will be most helpful. The child is the one who is least prepared for the upheaval and changes within the family.”
Ultimately, his parents divorced.
Beavers dropped out of Coronado High School at age 16 and took a job washing dishes and frying onion rings at Zeb’s, then a local restaurant.
“I never intended to stay in culinary,” he said. “My parents were educators, and I intended to go to college.”
But he kept working in local kitchens — and making bad decisions.
“For years, I drank every night; I smoked pot every day. It’s said that drugs and alcohol go hand in hand with restaurant work. For me, this was true. My usage fueled additional bad decisions and behavior.”
Not until he started working at the former Painted Lady and La Petite Maison did his path in fine dining begin.
“The Painted Lady was my first introduction to fine food and what it can be,” he said. “It was my beginning lessons in food.”
He credits his time at The Mason Jar for “building cooking speed and butchery development.”
From there, he went to Phantom Canyon, where Tony Leahy was executive chef and Ketil Larsen was the sous chef.
“I tripled my knowledge of ingredients and started to learn to build flavors,” he said. “I started to build leadership style.”
There, too, Beavers, then 24, met the woman who would become the mother of his son.
“When Julie became pregnant, we got married,” he said. “But after two years, things were not working out. We both knew we would be parents first. The kid should never hear us say bad things about each other. Our relationship after divorcing was amicable.”
At La Petite Maison, “I furthered my development of flavor principles, finishing sauces, and I started to learn advance techniques and finesse with sauces,” he said.
During these years, he also took classes at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, saying he was “adamant about not being a cook all my life.”
But cooking continued to call. He became a personal chef for Dorelle Peters, a former customer of his at La Petite Maison.
“I quickly recognized Brent’s innate culinary skill,” said Peters, whose father was a chef. “Like my father, he was not school trained but had a very good intuitive sense of food, flavors and ingredients, paired with what was clearly excellent training from chefs he’d worked under.”
When Peters decided to open Sencha, a tea and coffee shop, she asked Beavers to create its menu. Eventually, she made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
“She wanted me to be the executive chef and gave me 10 percent of the business,” he said. “That was more money than I had ever made.”
He gave up his dream of finishing college and dug into the restaurant business. His cooking won him awards and a fan base. When Peters wanted to get out of the business, Beavers bought the place with the help of his family. He was good at cooking but less good at running the business.
“I credit Brent for getting his life shifted onto a positive path, finding something he was passionate about and sticking with it,” Wallace said. “I remember when he worked with Tony and Ketil during the opening of Phantom Canyon. He loved it. And, of course, Sencha became part of his DNA. Everyone wants to be appreciated, so I imagine each time an article was written about him or when he received an award, his resolve to become a really good chef was energized and focused.”
“The problem with becoming a popular chef is the ego growing,” Beavers said. “I got a huge head. I failed to acknowledge what an incredible staff I had and that much of my success was due to them. I made some bad business decisions. I got behind with taxes. I had to close Sencha in 2006. I was crushed and hurt that I didn’t manage my business better.”
He foundered, working at other restaurants, until he formed a partnership with a couple of friends and opened Conscious Table downtown.
“It closed in less than a year,” he said. “The partnership unraveled. I had put my house on the line. I was a mess.”
On Mother’s Day, he left for a year to regroup, going off the grid.
“My parents have a cabin in Alma. I was pretty broken. I was a mess. I asked them if I could live there for a year, and they agreed.”
The cabin had no electricity or running water. Beavers got a $9-an-hour job at a deli nearby.
“I think of this time as my Walden period,” he said. “It was the best thing in my life. At night, I’d go home to hike, think and read. I drilled down on my issues as a man, father, businessman, chef and boyfriend. By Christmas, I was to a point of being honest with myself.”
He started networking to work his way back into Colorado Springs and heard of an opening at AspenPointe, a nonprofit that provides counseling, education and vocational training for troubled teens and adults. His “life experiences” made it an interesting match, and in 2013 he took a position as executive chef and training chef for the culinary program.
“When I first started at AspenPointe, I didn’t know if it would be a fit — from Sencha closing, deflating my ego, lessons in humility, time in the woods, now to being a teacher.”
But, he said, “It’s been rewarding to help others who have made bad choices but are willing to put in the work to make changes for the better. As clients become chefs, we place them in work situations. We have about 83 percent job placement from the program.”
Last year, Beavers took the leap to try restaurant ownership again. He opened Immerse Cuisine in the Carter Payne building downtown, also home to the Local Relic brewery tasting room. He employs his former students to give them experience outside of the AspenPointe kitchen.
“I’m not leaving my day job,” he said. “This is a way for me to do some creative cooking. And it’s rewarding to watch the clients from the AspenPointe program hone their culinary skills.”
Beavers’ mom says her son appears to be on the right path at AspenPointe.
“I think the challenge of creating a variety of food and mentoring the students at AspenPointe fits in well with Brent’s strengths,” she said. “He is very social and easily identifies with those having personal struggles as well as the demands of learning something new. He is a great admirer of hard work and a ‘can do’ attitude.”
Said Brian Toon, director of business operations at AspenPointe, “Brent Beavers epitomizes the qualities that we desire in all our culinary students — dedication, attention to detail and teamwork. His genuine concern for the success of each student matches that quality I have seen in only the best teachers. I believe his compassion stems from his own hard knocks journey in life and the desire to make the path a little bit smoother for those following in his footsteps.”