Dave Greene has spent the past 34 Thanksgivings deep in a holiday grove in Colorado Springs, 1,000 miles from home.
But when the 62-year-old made the annual 20-hour trek from Hayward, Wis., last week, he didn’t worry about coordinating his arrival with the delivery of a forest of balsam and Fraser fir, white and noble pines.
This year, Greene brought just one Christmas tree, for a friend, and — for the rest — sad tidings and bittersweet goodbyes.
Greene’s Christmas tree lot, Our Family Tree, and a holiday tradition going back generations for some families in the Springs, came to an end when the city’s last remaining Kmart store closed its doors on North Nevada Avenue in April. Its parking lot had hosted Greene’s sprawling, circus-tented tree and gift market for the past 20 years.
“I’ve made so many friends over the years,” said Greene, whose visit to the Springs last weekend was marked by emotional gatherings and tearful farewells at familiar haunts. “Colorado Springs has been so good to me, and I just wanted to say thank you.”
Though Greene initially tried to negotiate getting the spot for the 2018 season, he said he ultimately was forced to make the difficult decision to pull up stakes for good.
“I had to call it quits sooner or later, I guess. I knew the time was going to come, but I wish I would have made the 35 years at least,” said Greene, who is semi-retired and still runs a greenhouse, growing flowers and selling hanging baskets and annuals back home in Hayward.
Greene first made his way to the Springs in 1975, when he enlisted in the Army straight out of high school. Out of the military four years later, friends talked him into sticking around. For the next decade or so, he spent winters on the Front Range as a “ski bum,” heading back to Wisconsin during the summers to work for a landscaping company and watch the 2,000 evergreens he’d planted “back in the day” mature.
When they did, he began what would become a long seasonal career. His first year in business in the Springs, in 1984, he brought out about 300 trees and “sold them all,” said Greene, who opened his first tree sales lot off Mount View Lane and North Nevada before moving south, first to a spot off Fillmore Street and then — in the late 1990s — to the nearby Kmart parking lot.
That’s where he was when Jacob Lancaster first visited with his parents, who were long-time customers. Lancaster wasn’t yet a teen, and small for his age, when he arrived in search of a perfect tree — and, as it turned out, work.
“I looked over at a tyke behind the counter, and this kid says, ‘I’d like to get a job here,’” Greene said. “I said, ‘I’ll hire you, but not until you go over there and grab that Christmas tree off that stand and bring it back.’”
It was a test of strength, and Lancaster failed. Things were different two years later, when the “tyke” returned at age 13.
“I came up, carrying a tree over my head,” said Lancaster, now 22. “I really wanted to work there, because it was kind of like a family tradition. All the guys in my family got a job there — my brother, my cousins. It felt like a rite of passage to be down there, freezing your butt off and stuff.
“Dave taught me more about working, and work ethic, than anyone.”
He and his parents were among the friends and long-time customers who joined Greene at Johnny’s Navajo Hogan last Saturday, as the Christmas tree salesman made his farewell rounds throughout the city.
“This year, it was definitely a sad feeling. It just felt like the end of an era, basically,” said Lancaster. “Every year when Dave came down, even after I had a full-time job, I still found time to go down there and give him any time I could. I can’t tell you all the people I’ve met in this town just from selling Christmas trees.”
He’s seen so many happy moments, helping couples chose their first tree or decorating for “baby’s first Christmas,” he said.
“Now, it almost feels like a part of my Christmas is never going to be the same,” he said.
Lancaster’s mother, Linda, shared similar sentiments.
“Dave’s part of our family,” she said. “We are just … we’re just going to miss him so much.”
The bittersweet end of an era marks a new tradition for Greene’s family back home in Wisconsin, though.
“I never saw my kids at Thanksgiving … and now they’re grown up, and we’ve got grandkids,” Greene said. “My wife wants me back home. I’ll be there for every Thanksgiving from now on, ’til days’ end … but I plan to come back to Colorado Springs. This is like a second home and second family.”