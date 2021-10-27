The death of a loved one is a sad, unfathomable experience for many of us.

Sometimes we’re left with guilt and feel burdened, possibly because we didn’t get to say goodbye, or we weren’t able to lay the person to rest in the way we wanted to. Maybe their death happened during an estrangement or your last conversation was hurtful.

What was difficult before became even more so when the pandemic happened, and COVID-19 restrictions meant family and friends couldn’t be at the bedside of their loved ones in hospitals or other facilities.

“Long Island Medium” TV star Theresa Caputo, a self-proclaimed medium who has built a career on communicating with the dead and relaying their messages to loved ones who remain earth-bound, says she has heard from a number of people who crossed the threshold of death over the last 18 months. They want to reassure their friends and families and help release them from any guilt and other emotions that might prevent them from moving on with their lives.

“They say, ‘Nurses came in and held my hand and told me you called, and I knew you were calling every day,’ and they describe moments with the nurses,” Caputo said in a phone interview. “They’re validations that they are all still with us. They don’t want us to remember them suffering or not being at peace.”

Caputo will bring “Theresa Caputo: The Experience” to Pikes Peak Center on Thursday. During the show, she moves around the theater and gives readings to various audience members. Who gets a reading is all dependent on what she hears from spirit, she said.

The charismatic Caputo, easily recognized by her bright blond, beehive-like hairdo, has long known something was different about her. She saw her first dead person, whom she later learned was her great-grandmother, when she was 4, making her the first in a long line of deceased visitors.

Her gift, as she calls it, was both frightening for the little girl and a source of conflict to the young Catholic. It took her years to incorporate her abilities with her faith.

“They say we shouldn’t bother the dead,” Caputo said. “I said I’m not bothering anybody; they’re bothering me. I didn’t understand why I had to do this work — why would somebody come to a medium?”

When 9/11 happened, Caputo was still struggling with how to use her talent. She put it in “God’s hands,” she said, ultimately deciding her purpose was to help people who had lost their loved ones in such an unsettling way. A decade later, she was approached about doing a TV show, which followed Caputo’s daily life, including the spontaneous readings she does for people she encounters. It ran from 2011 to 2020.

She’s also a New York Times bestselling author of four books, the latest of which is 2020’s “Good Mourning: Moving Through Everyday Losses With Wisdom From the Other Side,” and hosts a podcast, “Hey Spirit! with Theresa Caputo.”

“No matter who we lose, we are left with negative emotions. Those don’t give us the ability to heal,” she said. “I ask spirit to give us messages we need to hear to make tomorrow a little bit easier. Spirit gives us the gift of faith, hope and the permission to continue to live our life and not to feel guilty.”

