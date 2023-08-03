It’s rare to see a disclaimer on a menu, but Pies & Grinders includes one regarding the CBD option available on most of its food items.

CBD is not a possibility for appetizers, salads and grinders, but that still leaves a lot of opportunity to give it a try. Nonetheless, we passed.

We went along with the restaurant’s name, directing our attention (and appetites) to pizzas and sandwiches (aka grinders, subs, hoagies, heroes, etc.).

Some are also referred to as “Phillies” here. References to Amoroso rolls appear on the menu, at the counter where orders are placed and on the restaurant’s website. They warrant mention. It’s a Philadelphia-based baking company known for being an integral element of a Philly cheese steak. Amoroso distributes its frozen bread products nationwide. When packed with fillings, even though they’re soft, the 8-inch rolls hold their shape well.

The Hot Italian ($9.99) is a colorful sandwich loaded with sliced pepperoni, ham, salami and provolone, obscured by shredded lettuce, banana peppers, onions and tomatoes. An oil and vinegar dressing draws the flavors together.

The Italian sausage grinder ($9.99) includes grilled onions and diced green peppers with slightly spicy sausage links. A thick, rich marinara sauce covers the fillings. This has all the flavors of a pizza but in a different package, which also describes the strombolis and calzones (both start at $11.49).

The difference between those two is the shape. Multiple sources describe the former as looking like a burrito and the latter like a taco. Also, stromboli is often cut in slices to serve several; calzones are cut in half for one or two.

We ordered the stromboli. It’s filled with pepperoni, sausage and mozzarella. The shell is thin and gives an idea of the taste and texture of a thin crust pie. Marinara is served on the side. It’s a large serving, so sharing is a good idea.

The ‘za selections go beyond the standard toppings, although those, too, are here. Three gourmet choices and 10 “original specialty pies” add further difficulty to making a decision. Consider the taco or the barbecue pork or chicken’ there’s even a spicy green chile pie. Ultimately, the garlic chicken ($13.99 for a 10-inch) was chosen with a pan crust (vs. thin).

This is the pizza for garlic enthusiasts, or those needing to repel vampires, because there is a lot of the fresh, pungent, onionlike vegetable with pieces of chicken breast on a white sauce covered with melted mozzarella and diced tomatoes. The latter add bits of color, but not much else. The thick crust is chewy, just the way the pan variety should be.

Grinders come with a choice of french fries or salads and may be ordered for an upcharge: garden ($.99) or Caesar ($1.49).

Food arrives either on pizza pans or paper-lined, red plastic baskets. This is a classic, casual pizza joint that does a lot of carryout business. More people came in the door for pickup than sat at the many booths and tables.

It’s a crosstown trek for me and my crew, so it’s unlikely I’ll return due to the distance.

Pies & Grinders

Pizza and subs for dining in or carryout

Location: 5490 Powers Center Point, No. 180

Contact: 1-719-282-6888; piesandgrinders.com

Prices: $8.99 to $25.49

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m.–8 p.m. Sunday.

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor dining.

Favorite dishes: Hot Italian grinder and stromboli

Other: CBD, gluten-free and vegan options available.

Note: CBD upcharges range from $2 to $5, depending on what’s ordered.