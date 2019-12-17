I’ve never pledged allegiance to any one guru.
It’s not that I’ve never searched for or longed for one. I have. It just hasn’t worked out that way. And perhaps that’s for the best, as, over time, many so-called gurus reveal their seemingly uncontrollable shadow sides, and leave their followers to clean up the mess and their broken trust.
As it turns out, my gurus are mostly the sentient beings who cross my path on the daily. Humans, animals, sometimes Mother Nature, who teaches us all many and varied lessons. The humans would probably push back at being labeled a teacher, and perhaps be horrified to be considered a guru. But I’ve always liked a shot of humbleness in my teachers.
Some teachers have been wrapped around me all my life. Mother, father, brother. The former, certainly also a soothsayer, has taught me to check my ego, to not make assumptions and to believe in the best in people. The middle man taught me to have an opinion, how to do math in my head, who Morpheus was (no, not the guy from “The Matrix” movie) and phrases like je ne sais quoi. And the latter is a sparkling example of how to create a successful marriage and family.
My wisest teachers often have no voice, or, if they do, it’s one I haven’t yet fully learned to interpret. These are the four-footed creatures. Porkchop the pug taught me quickly that caring for a dog was going to ask more of me than caring for a cat. Also, that sometimes I wanted her to go potty, but that I could not force her to tinkle. That I should never force her to do anything she wasn’t feeling, which goes for most relationships, human and not. And that there’s nothing like the steady companionship of a creature who tucks herself into the crook of your knees night after night, until she teaches you the lesson of recognizing when it’s time to let your best friend go.
There are the love interests, teachers of many painful and wonderful lessons. There was the man who introduced me to the holistic healing path of Ayurveda, which will forever inform the way I care for myself. There was the one who taught me thoughtfulness. The one who taught me unfaithfulness. The one who taught me to want more. The one who taught me you can’t save somebody who doesn’t want saving. I could go on.
Developing a yoga practice and becoming a yoga teacher brought me into the orbits of reflective souls. There is wisdom within every session on the mat and in every person who shows up to teach class, both in what they say and what they don’t say. One of my first teacher trainers told us to show up and suck, before we could show up and shine. Advice I’ve applied to relationships, work, life in general. Sometimes it’s simply about showing up. For people, your community, events. Your presence always makes a difference. Perhaps cliche, but one that has stuck to me.
Other teachers I’ve admired from afar. They are the authors and speakers who deliver their messages straight to my heart and appear when I needed them most, such as Clarissa Pinkola Estés, the author of “Women Who Run With the Wolves,” a book every woman should read at some point in her life. Through her myths, fairy tales and stories, I learned it was OK to be different, to think for myself, to be independent and lean into my own natural longings, versus what others told me to want.
There is Pema Chodron, a Tibetan Buddhist nun and author of many books, such as “When Things Fall Apart” and “The Places That Scare You.” She taught me even Buddhist nuns have scary feelings, and learning to sit with myself while they rampage through my body is possible. They won’t kill me.
Julia Cameron, author of “The Artist’s Way,” gave me artist dates, filling the well and morning pages, though I was already well-versed in those. I carry writing teacher Natalie Goldberg’s “Writing Down the Bones” with me as inspirational material.
Random strangers have become teachers, too. There was the older gentleman at Fountain Creek Nature Center who told me and a companion to “keep looking up.” Many moons ago, during a happy hour at MacKenzie’s Chop House, a fellow bar stool occupant advised me to allow life to bloom up before me. A shopper behind me in a supermarket checkout line in Portland, Ore., randomly told me everything was going to be OK, prompting me to wonder what kind of vibes I was sending out.
And the ever elusive kledon — random words or sounds that arise out of the noise of your day that seem meaningful. You must really pay attention and be open to these kernels of synchronicity. Perhaps they are overheard conversations in a cafe that hit home or a comment uttered by a radio DJ right as you tune in that feels like advice channeled from the great beyond.
Each teacher lands their wisdom on you, unintended or not. They dig in to your most tender parts, your Achilles heels. Sometimes their words lay dormant for years before you are ready to truly hear them. Other times, they hammer and shape you like a blacksmith working irons in a fire, altering you overnight. Who can say what the end result will be, but trust that you will be changed.