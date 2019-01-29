Say goodbye to the dog, and hello to the pig.
The Chinese New Year, based on cycles of the moon, is upon us Feb. 5, and it brings a different energy than the one that permeated 2018. Relieved?
“It was a year to take action, but a lot of things came up to the surface to look at,” said Patricia Lohan, feng shui expert and author of the new book “The Happy Home: Your Guide to Creating a Happy, Healthy, Wealthy Life.”
“It was not quite a smooth year. It was exhausting, with an acceleration on karmic things and a lot of pressure and stress in everyday life. You needed to take care of yourself a lot more.”
Phew. Let’s move on to the piggly wiggly.
“The pig energy is very harmonious and joyful,” said Lohan from Slovenia, where she now lives. “This is bringing in a year of celebration, blessings and joy.”
Lohan prefers to set intentions around the Chinese New Year versus on Jan. 1. She said it’s a livelier time, as we begin to move out of winter and into spring. And as you might guess, her preferred way to release and move the stagnant energy of the past, and invite new energy and flow into her life, is through feng shui, an ancient practice formalized 4,000 years ago in China.
“The name can kind of scare people off,” she said. “They ask, ‘What is it? Do I have to get new furniture or a new house?’ It was translated into good health and good harvest. Now it means for us good health and prosperity.”
The front door to your home is an ideal place to begin. Clean it. Wash away the cobwebs and put out a new welcome mat, plants and flowers.
“It’s symbolic,” Lohan said. “It’s a fresh start. The front door is the mouth of the home. Make sure the door opens easily. If it doesn’t, it represents a struggle to bring that energy in. Energy is money and good things and blessings.”
Once inside, what do you notice first? Make sure it’s something that lifts your spirits, such as a photo of your family or something that inspires you. If you dump your shoes and belongings in a pile at the front door, rethink that. You want your spirits to rise when you come home.
Moving on to the bedroom, Lohan employs the rule of three Rs: rest, romance and relaxation. What in your boudoir doesn’t represent these words? Get rid of it. You want to eliminate work, technology (leave your phone elsewhere) and, surprisingly, family photos.
“You don’t want them watching you,” said Lohan with a laugh.
If you want to welcome love into your life, bring in an image of a couple that feels and looks good and depicts what you want in a partnership. If you’re in a relationship, include a photo of you and your partner that shows off the power and love you share.
In the bathroom, avoid the color blue, likely a challenge given all of the ocean- and water-themed decor. Plenty of water elements are there, with the sink, bathtub and toilet. Excess water can have a dampening effect.
And for goodness sake, keep the toilet lid down and the door shut.
“In feng shui, they say when the energy of money comes into the house, it moves around like a river through a home,” Lohan said. “When it comes into the bathroom, you don’t want it to be flushed down the toilet.”
The artwork you hang on your walls and place around your home is one of the most powerful ways to mirror what you want to attract into your life. If you’re single and want a relationship, put up images of couples. If you want a family, put up images of people together. If you gravitate toward nature paintings, avoid scenes that feature stormy weather, as it’s said to bring turbulent energy into your life. If you hang an image of a mountain in your office, be sure to place it behind you, as it will carry the energy of strength and support. If placed in front of you, that same mountain could be seen as a steep journey up the hill.
And be sure to throw out or fix broken things. They deplete your energy and, depending on what area of the home they’re in, the energy in that part of your life. Each part of the home is related to an area of your life, such as your health, career and fame.
“Feng shui is like acupuncture for your home,” Lohan said.
Contact the writer: 636-0270