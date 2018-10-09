Yoga is a game changer.
It unhinged Holly Horter’s life, in the best possible way. The former Kohl’s department store manager, who had more than 200 employees, needed something to calm her and relieve her terrible anxiety attacks. That relief came in a yoga class at VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa. But while she enjoyed the vinyasa style and its benefits, she never quite resonated with the yogis around her.
“Everybody talked about feeling at home on their mat and comfortable in their bodies, and all those inspirational things about yoga,” said Horter. “I never connected with that. I always felt like an outsider in yoga class. It was 2006-ish and right at the height of the whole yoga boom, when everyone was wearing Lululemon head to toe — that perfect yoga girl situation. I never fit into that.”
At the Telluride Yoga Festival, she decided to try everything she’d never tried, such as Iyengar yoga and slackline yoga. There she fell in love with Forrest Yoga, a style created by Ana Forrest. She finally felt safe and at home in her body.
After a teacher training with Forrest in Connecticut in 2014, Horter came home a changed woman and began teaching at Cambio, a donation-based yoga studio. She remains the only Forrest Yoga teacher in southern Colorado.
“For the first time, I acknowledged I was being physically abused at home,” she said. “I understood how to respect my own body and my own power. It teaches connecting with your spirit and using your breath and not going numb. To do the things that scare you, and learn how to feel strong in your body and not run from injuries but embrace them. Work in a kind and sane way with your body.”
Two years later, after an advanced training with the world-famous teacher, life changed again. She left her husband, quit her retail job and pursued an entirely different life.
“When I stepped into myself, I realized I’ve been through some things, and I don’t believe I’m alone,” she said. “I decided I wanted to spend my time offering a safe space for people. That’s my dharma, my duty, to hold that space and help people with whatever they’re working through.”
Horter now teaches 18 classes a week, including corporate classes during lunch hours at businesses around town. I took her 60-minute heated class Thursday night at Joule, an indoor cycling and yoga studio. I expected an intense practice modeled on the intensity of its founder, with whom I’m familiar enough to know she’s not messing around. Another yoga teacher told me it would be a deep dive — physically, mentally and emotionally. Perfect, I said. I’m always up for a deep dive.
We started seated with ujjayi breathing, moved into a warm-up, then core work, a shoulder warm-up and the standing series. With our bodies warm and strong, Horter had us practice forearm stand at the wall with optional twisted legs. I opted out of those but managed to get my feet on the wall while my forearms pressed into the mat. Forearm stand is not my forte. But perhaps it was the long, eight to 10 breath holds in our standing postures, and the juicy burn from the core work, that fired my body enough to get the job done. We ended class with a version of half pigeon pose and savasana.
“We were mostly working with the piriformis, with the hips and sciatic nerve,” Horter said. “That’s a big difference in Forrest compared to others. With our sequencing, we go deep into one or two things. It’s usually not the intention that we’re going to get to do everything on a surface level.”
A couple of differences I noticed: no music, except during savasana, and the continual encouragement to relax our necks.
There’s no music because Forrest wants students to pay attention to and focus on their breath. Music is another distraction, among the many distractions of life.
The neck thing is a bit more complicated. Forrest created her style of yoga to accommodate what was going on in her body, and that meant working with her neck issues. Many of us clench our necks when stressed or hold our shoulders up too high, Horter said, which can impede the flow of oxygen and blood to the brain. A relaxed neck can help.
Consider me Forrest Yoga’s and Horter’s newest fan. I like holding postures for a good, long time, which often isn’t the case in the vinyasa style I most often practice. I also enjoyed the quiet room and Horter’s numerous, strong adjustments.
“Forrest Yoga will take you to places within your body you didn’t know existed,” she said. “When you stay within postures, you have time to have a conversation with what’s going on in that moment. What comes up when your quads are turning on? What comes up when you open the front of your heart? I have a whole lot of trauma in my neck, and it wasn’t until Forrest that I realized I was clenching my jaw and being so afraid to say what I wanted to say.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270