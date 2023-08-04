Why does a foot rub feel so good?

It could be due to reflexology, an alternative therapy that claims the whole body is represented on the bottom of the foot. Specific points or nerve endings on your tootsies connect to different places in your body, and by pressing on them you can stimulate particular organs or address physical issues.

But other such microsystems also exist in the belly, hands, face and ears, the latter of which is the star of a type of acupuncture called auriculotherapy.

“The whole body is connected through the nervous system, so when you stimulate points on a microsystem it affects the nerves that affect whatever that point is stimulating,” said Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine Karen Moreland.

“Let’s say you’re having a low-back pain problem and I stimulate the low- back pain point on the ear,” said Moreland, founder of Generations Acupuncture. “That’s going to have an effect on your real low back even though I’m treating the ear, because of the nervous system.”

Moreland references a large diagram of the ear on one wall of her treatment room. Inside the structure is an upside-down baby, as though curled up in a womb. It shows the points and where they correspond in our bodies, such as the skull, neck, spine, lumbago point, knees, ankles and the skeletal system. There are also points where an acupuncturist can treat dental pain, nose and tonsil issues, eye disorders, allergies, high blood pressure, internal organ issues and more.

If there’s a problem somewhere, Moreland says, it’s going to show up somehow on the ear. For example, a liver issue could be indicated by a dark spot, a vein or rough and scaly skin on the liver point. Moreland also uses an electrical probe to go over points on the ear. If there’s nothing visible to the eye on the liver point, the probe will note electrical conductivity.

Sometimes a client isn’t having a noticeable problem, but Moreland will see an indication of an issue on the ear or get a response from the probe, which helps her treat the concern before it becomes problematic.

“If you don’t have a problem, there’s not going to be anything that shows up,” she said. “No electrical conductivity, no spot, but if you do, something will show up.”

Moreland also does regular acupuncture on the body, but will always put needles in a client’s ears for pain, fertility and anxiety: “It’s really helpful for anxiety,” she says.

Auriculotherapy works faster than other points on the body because the points are so shallow that even the smallest amount of stimulation can quickly change the electrical conductivity. Plus, the ear’s right next to the brain.

“If I’ve got someone in severe pain, I’m immediately putting a pain protocol in their ear and then get them on the table and treat the body,” Moreland said. “Same for anxiety. If someone’s super anxious, I can put the anxiety protocol in, have them calm down, and then I can treat them with the body.”

Treating the ear works faster than the foot, she says, due to its location near the brain and also because it’s easier for the client, who doesn’t have to get undressed to have their body treated. They can also relax in a recliner and potentially be more comfortable.

Moreland leaves the needles in about 15 to 45 minutes, and the number of treatments needed depends on the patient and how they respond. If someone comes in with acute pain and is a good responder, one treatment can take care of it. For those with severe chronic pain, it might take a series.

Moreland shares a historical tidbit about the earlobe, where the eye point is said to be.

“There’s a theory the ear piercing thing started with sailors who pierced this area to have better vision on the ocean,” she said.

That being said, can all those extra holes we poke in our ears affect our bodies? They could. If someone leaves a low-quality earring in and it leaves a metal residue, that could potentially affect your health, Moreland says. But you also might be fine. If you have a piercing at the top of the ear and your earring leaves metal behind, you could have a wrist issue. And if metal is left in the typical earlobe piercing, you might have a vision issue.

“The sensitivity of bodies is so different,” she said. “For some they’re so sensitive any change in one area of the body affects another area. With other people you can do something in one area of the body and have no change, no effect. They don’t feel it.”

Some people who get migraines will get their daith (pronounced “doth”) pierced. It’s the innermost fold of cartilage at the entrance to your ear canal. Moreland has seen the piercing help some and do nothing for others, and doesn’t recommend them.

“In Chinese medicine, migraines are more complicated. It’s not always the same cause, as far as Chinese medicine terminology goes,” she said. “Say one person has migraines and another has them in a different area of the head, I’m treating very different points for both of them. When I’m treating a migraine I’m expecting it to go away immediately.”

If the thought of needles in your skin is keeping you from treatment, Moreland also uses ear seeds, tiny stickers she places on the ear point with a tiny ball that stimulates the point. Clients can keep the seeds on for three to five days and press and hold them throughout the day, essentially treating themselves. Moreland often uses them for anxiety.

The acupuncturist wishes everyone would schedule regular acupuncture visits, where she might test ear points or look for changes on the ears and look at tongues, which can reveal much about body fluid management and circulation.

“Acupuncture is so good at helping people stay well and prevent illness and people don’t know that yet,” Moreland said. “I wish everyone would come once a month for a wellness visit because if we would we could stay away from doctors as much and hospitals.”

