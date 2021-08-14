You may have never met them, but you probably still feel like you know them by their first names: Luisa and Andrew.

As in Luisa Graff, of Luisa Graff Jewelers, and son Andrew. You no doubt have heard their radio ads or seen them bantering on TV commercials — perhaps doing "the happy dance" or Luisa asking, "Andrew, what are you doing?!"

"We are family-owned and my mom and I get along great, so why not promote that?" says Andrew, 36, the store manager. "This is a friendly, family environment here at Luisa Graff Jewelers, and we love treating people like family. So if we can portray that on our radio and TV commercials, it's all the better."

The teasing and good humor in the ads is a reflection of real life, Luisa says.

"We laugh a lot. ... What you see with both of us is what you get."

Luisa wrote the spots at the start, but Andrew has written many as well. One of his favorites has him in Indiana Jones-style apparel looking for gems. Now he's a real-life gem hunter after taking classes through the Gemological Institute of America.

In helping his mother select diamonds, he says, "I needed to know what I was looking at and what I was doing, so I do have a degree essentially in diamonds."

From military to retail

The "Andrew, what are you doing?" line comes from real life; it was a question Luisa would ask him as he was growing up in the Springs. She remembers him as "a wild child."

"He had a lot of energy. He was always just bouncing around. But he was happy. Oh my gosh, he laughed all the time, and he loved to make other people laugh."

He was also "super competitive" and for a time dreamed of being an international soccer star; his club team, the Pikes Peak Elite, took first place in the Budweiser World Cup in Italy one year.

After he graduated from Pine Creek High School, Andrew says, "My mom told me I needed to go out in the world and figure out what I wanted to do." He chose the military, partly to give back to the country that had given so much to his mother; America became a refuge for Luisa when at age 12 she fled an oppressive dictatorship in Peru, where she had been born to a Peruvian mother and American father.

While it might seem an odd choice for someone from landlocked Colorado, Andrew decided to go into the Navy.

"I knew if I joined the Army or the Air Force, they're right here, I could have ended up right here in Colorado Springs. So I chose the Navy specifically to go see the world."

He served six years active duty and two years in the reserves. He was stationed in San Diego but "bounced back and forth from there and Hawaii." Though he served as an engineer, he had dreams of being a Navy SEAL.

"So I did search and rescue, I did visit, board, search and seizure. Then I had a training accident where I broke my arm, dislocated my elbow and my feet got really messed up, so they put me back in engineering."

While in the reserves in Ohio, he took a job at a GNC store as a sales associate. He soon found he had an affinity for retail: He went into management, got his own store, then opened a new location that vaulted to No. 5 out of thousands of locations for key performance indicators. He also started working on a degree in business management.

Now armed with a retail background, he decided to return home and help his mother with her business. Instead of telling her, though, he sent in his application to the HR manager at Luisa Graff Jewelers; he didn't want his mom simply handing him a job.

He applied for an entry-level job — and got it.

"My mom always told me to start at the bottom," he says. "She started from the bottom; at 15 years old, she was wiping counters."

He returned to the Springs with work still to do on his degree. "My first six months, I was going to school, working and living in my mom's basement."

His mother was overjoyed that he would be working with her. But she also had misgivings.

"I was scared," Luisa says. "What if it doesn't work out? How do you fire your own child?"

Just as he had at GNC, though, Andrew proved himself at the jewelry store. Starting there in early 2014, he rose to assistant sales manager after a year and a half, then sales manager and, ultimately, store manager. He also became a co-owner.

Secret to success

Luisa Graff started her own business in 1999; it has been at its current location on North Nevada Avenue since 2011. In June, Luisa Graff Jewelers was named the Family-Owned Small Business of the Year at the Pikes Peak area Small Business Awards; the store also is a consistent winner in The Gazette's Best of the Springs.

The secret to success, Andrew says, is following the Golden Rule. "It's everybody working in unison and everyone having the same mentality when it comes to customers. We call them guests. If you're our guest and we treat you like a guest, then it's going to ensure that you get the best possible customer service that we can provide."

Luisa Graff Jewelers is also among the winners in The Gazette's Best Workplaces. Andrew says he and his mother work to maintain a positive environment at the store, including having a no-gossip policy.

"We make sure you don't talk about anybody, you talk to them. ... We also have a nonnegotiable that you don't talk poorly about any other business."

When Andrew isn't working, you'll find him with his wife and two young sons, ages 1 and 3 — perhaps at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, where they have season passes, or up in the mountains.

"I never knew how much a person could love until I had my firstborn son," Andrew says. "I tell people I must have been the Grinch before, because my heart grew 10 sizes the second I held my son. I love being around them."

He met his wife through the store. Her parents had come into the store looking to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary and ended up working with Luisa. "They hit it off so well that I caught my mom going, 'You guys don't have any daughters do you, because I'm trying to sell my son, too,' as I was walking by," Andrew recalls. "I turned beet red. I was like, 'Mom, what are you doing?!'"

The couple went home and joked about it with their daughter, Jordan; ironically, she already knew Andrew from an earlier dealing at the store. They've been married since 2017.

As for the family business, Andrew and his mom have a succession plan, with Andrew increasing his ownership and taking over at some point. But his mom isn't leaving anytime soon, he says, and as long as she's there, "My mom is the captain, no ifs, ands or buts.'

And way down the road, maybe the business will be passed on to a third generation. He's already talking up metallurgy and diamonds with his oldest son — though he acknowledges that at the tender age of 3, "it's not really taking yet."