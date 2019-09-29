It’s Sunday, Aug. 11, and she’s shopping for last-minute school supplies. Her boy starts kindergarten tomorrow.
She’ll pack Will’s lunch with the pickles he loves in the Lego dinosaur box he picked out, and she’ll get him all dressed, and he’ll probably insist on shorts as he always does. And they’ll take pictures on the porch, mother, father and son, and they’ll walk him to class, and it will be that special, bittersweet day they imagined.
This is what Sara Hayden thinks about between the Walmart aisles — what she tries to think about. She can hardly ignore her shortness of breath.
Probably just a side-effect of the pregnancy, she figures. Her baby girl is due in six weeks.
But then it gets worse. She feels like she’s suffocating.
Brandon takes his wife to Memorial Hospital North. The doctors run some tests. One comes in white-faced.
How? he wonders. How was this possible?
How could she be this far along, with no one detecting the cancer?
The word fills dread in all. But for Sara and Brandon, it was something more. It was a particularly sick twist of fate. It was an intruder. It was a thief, stealing them from their world of hopes and dreams — their firstborn starting kindergarten, their second, Finley Clare, on the way.
There they were last month, staring at the scans. White spots crept along the lungs. A black mass blotted the liver.
The cancer was in the colon, and it had spread.
Stage four, the oncologist said. “Nothing really you can do about it,” she said.
“I just basically spoke up,” Brandon says. “How can you tell that to a mother that’s supposed to be having her child, right before her birth?”
And how, the couple asked themselves, could they think happy thoughts of Finley Clare, when cancer loomed big and dark? How does anyone navigate those two worlds? That would be their bizarre mission, that navigation.
Will would go to kindergarten, and Sara would have to stay in the hospital, and she was so sorry for that. And she was sorry for Finley Clare, who would have to come now, six weeks early.
A mother should be excited, Sara knew. A father should be excited, Brandon knew. But cancer held them hostage.
•••
The C-section was over. Finley Clare came out fragile as expected, 2 pounds and 12 ounces. She had to be hurried to the NICU. Brandon went with her.
But on the way, the nurse got a call.
“We gotta go back,” she told him.
He left Finley Clare to rejoin his wife, who was unconscious after severe blood loss. She hovered between life and death.
Day and night passed, and Brandon stayed at her bedside. Finley Clare remained in the NICU.
Brandon cries, saying it now. “I didn’t even make it over to see her.”
He watched Sara and prayed. Prayed like he and Sara always had. Faith was something they bonded over when they met in 2011.
She had been baptized the previous year. She never before bothered much with God, but surviving cardiac arrest made her think otherwise. God had a plan for her, she thought.
Perhaps it was motherhood. She always loved kids, as did Brandon, explaining why they’d be schoolteachers and why they didn’t wait long to have their own.
Now, Will was in kindergarten, where he could be eagerly telling the other kids about his new baby sister. But he was worried, scared in a way he couldn’t say. A social worker tried helping.
Mom was going to be sick. Mom might lose hair. Mom might be down, but she loved him.
She woke in the ICU, and there was Brandon, and there was Finley Clare, chords webbing her tiny body. Doctors carefully placed her on her mother’s chest.
“That was our happy moment,” Brandon says.
•••
Back home, they cherish those moments. These moments: Will in the kitchen with Grandma, Mom and Dad in the living room with Finley Clare, 4 pounds and growing.
Sara has chemotherapy the next day. That’ll be time to worry about the cancer. Not now.
Now, Sara thinks about the future: shopping days, spa days, girl days while the boys do their thing. Maybe Finley Clare will love softball like her mom.
She came at a dark time, yes, but the right time, Sara thinks.
“I think she saved me,” she says through tears. “Because otherwise, I don’t think any of this would’ve come to light, without being pregnant and having the scans that I did. It’s pretty far along, but it’s still fightable, and I wouldn’t have known if they weren’t worried about getting her out.”
It’s “there,” she says — the cancer. But so is Finley Clare, and she is her mother’s inspiration. “I gotta fight for her.”
So that’s what she’s doing, ending days in her bed that’s been rearranged, now against a window. “I love looking out the window,” Sara says.
She does at night, when she prays over her girl, feeling her heartbeat, her strength, the miracle she is. Finley Clare returns to her crib. And her mother falls asleep watching the moon, waking to the warm, morning light.