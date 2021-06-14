Arms race with Russia
I don’t know if nuclear first-strike capability is possible. We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation; and if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons. There should of course be an immediate inspection of any suspected nuclear weapon sites. If Russia doesn’t agree to this, we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present.
Alvin Blake
Stratmoor Hills
Too many rabbits
Why are there such a plethora of rabbits in the Springs Ranch, North Carefree area? Where are the hawks and foxes?
Irene Schrock
Colorado Springs
Institutional racism
For a hundred years following the Civil War in the face of oppression from the Ku Klux Klan and southern Democrats, Blacks did amazing things. Twenty died millionaires, Blacks built hotels, started banks, insurance companies, hospitals and even a railroad.
During the Great Depression, the Black marriage rate was higher than that of whites. Eighty-five percent of black families consisted of a husband and wife bringing up their children. Today 71% of Black children are born out of wedlock.
How did this happen? Despite strident opposition from the Democrat Party including filibustering by Joe Biden’s mentor Robert Byrd, the civil rights act was passed. Democrats need something to keep Blacks oppressed. Lyndon Johnson’s government sent operatives into the Black communities flooding them with welfare checks to mothers as long as there wasn’t a man living in the house. This started the decline of the Black family resulting in school dropouts, drug use, and increased dependence on the government. Johnson celebrated this by saying that Blacks would vote for his party for the next hundred years.
Present-day racism is being perpetrated by the left progressive wing of the Democrat Party in its opposition to school choice, attempting to teach that Black children aren’t capable of achieving at the same level as whites. Instead of teaching from the earliest school age that everyone is capable of great things if they work hard the message to Black kids is don’t even try because the system is rigged against you.
Brought up in the 1940s, one of my good friends became the first minority commander of the Connecticut state police. Black children are as capable as any others to achieve great things if by working hard. Hunter Biden’s repeated use of the n-word should make evident who the true racists in this country are.
Bill Montie
Colorado Springs
XL pipeline dangers
From Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Kansas to Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota, the Ogallala Aquifer provides water to an overwhelming portion of the United States.
There would be a strong likelihood of leaks due to the highly corrosive nature of tar sands, which are 3 times greater than regular crude oil, and would ruin the Ogallala Aquifer and put thousands of farmers and ranchers out of business and would also create ponds of toxic waste all along its route.
Remember that an aquifer is not a tank. It is a sponge that slowly provides water to a huge area of the country. It would take a thousand years to repair itself once the crude pipeline was turned off after a major spill.
The Keystone Pipeline project would provide 8,000 projected temporary jobs for a year or two and a small staff of TN Visa Holder Canadian employees to monitor leaks. Most likely those jobs would be eliminated by continuous aerial patrols of the pipeline using LiDAR sensors.
The strong likelihood of leaks due to the corrosive nature of tar sands crude would ruin the Ogallala Aquifer and put thousands of farmers and ranchers out of business and create ponds of toxic waste all along its route. Aerial patrols can detect leaks, but they cannot repair toxic waste.
The entire U.S. agricultural economy would have been in jeopardy causing potential economic disaster for the entire country. Good riddance Keystone Pipeline.
Richard Serby
Colorado Springs
More manmade meat
To prevent deforestation, Colorado Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper should back government funding for cultured-meat research. For readers who aren’t familiar with the term, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughter. This revolutionary technology will save trees and allow huge tracts of land to return to their natural state.
According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, animal agriculture is the leading cause of deforestation, especially when you include livestock-feed operations. Meanwhile, cultured meat requires a tiny fraction of the land to create a nutritionally identical product. It represents a powerful solution to a grave environmental problem.
While the private sector has made tremendous progress in developing the field of cellular agriculture, there is so much more work to be done. Open-access research is needed to reach price parity and develop whole-cut meats. Forward-thinking legislators should support this effort with a major federal investment.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Conn.