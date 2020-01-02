Newcomers to Colorado Springs arrive with approximately the same habits and manners and driving skills as those of us who have lived here for years.
My neighborhood, like any Springs neighborhood, is jammed with families who wisely responded to the call of one of America’s best destinations. So, for me, it's nothing personal when it comes to newcomers.
Here are the problems: Urban sprawl is no fun. Untamed transformation is no fun. Interstate highways that resemble parking lots are no fun.
The Springs is going to grow. That’s a given.
But we can, and must, battle to preserve what’s best about the Springs. Venerable neighborhoods filled with graceful homes from long ago don’t have to be ripped apart to be ravaged by new construction.
And it will help if Springs residents spread hard truths about our city. I recently started and shared a list of Springs woes. Maybe that list will help tame our growth. Let’s hope so.
Here are responses from the current edition of my emailbag.
“Colorado Springs is:
Too far from skiing.
Too cool on Summer evenings that make a jacket necessary.
Too few bugs, I like the smell of burning citronella candles.
Too many colors in the sky when the sun rises and falls each day.
Too many brief Summer afternoon sprinkles.
Too many snowfalls that melt the next day.
Too many stars in the night sky.
Too low of humidity, my beer bottle never sweats.
Too many days without need of air conditioning.
Too many new communities with well-planned amenities and services.
Too many natural attractions make it hard to choose just one to visit.
Too many mountains that my putts break from.
Too much altitude makes my golf ball fly too far and spin too little.
Too many bike and hike trails to choose from.
Too much sunshine makes me have to wear sunscreen.
Too many deer, bear, mountain lions, bobcats, hawks, turkey, owls, coyote, fox, squirrel and such to watch for.
Too many hills makes my car breaks wear out.
Too many medical, dental, veterinary and legal professionals to choose from.
Too many first world problems.
Too many who have it too good and deny others the same.” — TK
Thanks for those thoughts, TK. So well done.
In “Richard Jewell,” Clint Eastwood offers a deeply felt and deeply flawed movie. He seeks to show how falsehood injures a well-intentioned American, but he includes a vicious falsehood about Atlanta reporter Kathy Scruggs. This contradiction diminishes an often-powerful movie.
For reasons I don’t understand, many readers wondered why I defended Scruggs, who is falsely portrayed by Eastwood and screenwriter Billy Ray as sleeping with an FBI agent to gain information. (And it is false. No way around that.)
Defending Scruggs does nothing to diminish the real Richard Jewell. And attacking Scruggs does nothing to lift Jewell.
Scruggs died in 2001. She deserves to be seen for who she was: an aggressive newspaper reporter who wrote an accurate story that started an unfortunate hurricane. She reported Jewell was the FBI’s lead suspect in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic bombing. That was the truth. Should her story have been printed? No. Editors made a mistake.
Scruggs did nothing to deserve being slandered by Eastwood and Ray.
“Scruggs ... cannot defend herself. I am glad you did.” – JB
I’m glad I did, too. Thanks, JB.
“Does (Ramsey) really think that anybody truly feels sorry for the reporter and how Eastwood portrays her salacious corruption of the FBI agent?” — CF
I know it. I heard from several readers who are outraged by Eastwood’s slandering of a dead woman. Thanks for asking.